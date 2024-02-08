Holland America Line Partners With Bartender Ivy Mix

Get ready to embark on a flavorful journey through Mexico and Latin America with Holland America Line!

The cruise line has teamed up with bartender Ivy Mix to create a lineup of innovative cocktails inspired by the vibrant cities of these regions.

“Ivy’s mastery in crafting distinctive cocktails is truly extraordinary, and her invaluable expertise in mixology will undoubtedly elevate our beverage programing on board,” said Drew Foulk, Holland America Line’s senior manager of beverage operation and dining innovation. “Our guests want to experience every aspect of the destinations we visit, and cocktails serve as a great conduit, narrating the story of a culture through the journey of taste exploration. Her inspired cocktails are a perfect addition to our menu.”

MORE ABOUT THE COCKTAILS

The five new cocktails honor Mix’s inspirations from her career, featuring a mix of tropical, fruity, and savory flavors for a pan-Latin sensory experience.

New Ivy Mix Cocktails on Mexico and Latin America Cruises:

Costa Pacifica : Eucalyptus-infused reposado tequila, creme de banana, lemon, honey.

Lima : Pisco, calvados, lemon, white peppercorn, apricot, sage, egg white.

Puerto Vallarta : Blanco tequila, Aperol, lime, mango, habanero.

São Paulo : Cachaça, coconut, lime, passion fruit, vanilla, cinnamon.

Santo Domingo: Rum, lime, pineapple, ginger, aromatic bitters, soda.

ABOUT BARTENDER IVY MIX

Mix began her bartending career in Guatemala at age 19.

She gained experience studying mezcales and tequilas in Mexico.

She Co-opened Leyenda Bar and Fiasco! Wine + Spirits in Brooklyn, New York, with Julie Reiner

She is the author of the book “Spirits of Latin America” and the recipient of awards such as American Bartender of the Year

Mix is the Co-founder of Speed Rack, a bartending competition that raises funds for breast cancer research

“As a bartender, I have focused my path on nurturing my passion for spirits that come from Latin America, and I’m excited to bring these flavors from land to sea on Holland America Line cruises in Mexico and Latin America,” said Mix. “The curated cocktails show off the personality of the region, using spirits like tequila, rum and Pisco.”

The new and unique flavor combinations for cocktails will be featured in Ocean Bar on ships cruising in Mexico and Latin America this year.