Michelin Star Chef Collantes and Sommelier Coutts to Join Sea Cloud Spirit Fall 2024

Sea Cloud Cruises has announced Chef Michael Collantes and Sommelier Benjamin Coutts as guest culinary experts onboard Sea Cloud Spirit for Fall 2024.

Collantes, Head Chef and Owner of Michelin-starred eateries Soseki and Sushi Saint in Florida will showcase his culinary skills on the Nice to Barcelona sailing from October 5-12, 2024, highlighting fresh, local ingredients. Coutts, honored as Florida’s “Sommelier of the Year” in 2023 and integral to Soseki’s Michelin-star achievement, is known for creating unforgettable wine experiences.

“Sea Cloud Cruises has a tradition of innovative collaborations with Michelin star chefs and our onboard culinary team is counting the days to welcome Chef Collantes,” shares Mirell Reyes, president of Sea Cloud Cruises. “Chef Michael’s charisma as he creates artistic interpretations using fresh ingredients from the region’s local markets will be a delectable treat for everyone.”

MORE ABOUT CHEF COLLANTES

Filipino-American chef who finds inspiration in Central Florida ingredients and experience with chefs like Wolfgang Puck and Eric Ripert.

He serves as Culinary Director at MM Members Club and Chef Ambassador for Edible Education Experience.

MORE ABOUT SOMMELIER COUTTS

He has over 25 years in the beverage industry.

Certified by The Court Masters of Sommeliers and WSET.

Held leadership roles in prestigious wine agencies.

MORE ABOUT THE VOYAGE

The 7-night journey through Mediterranean ports will host 136 guests and feature stops in Nice/France, Calvi/Corsica, Bastia/Corsica, Sanremo/Italy, Marseille/France, Palamos/Spain, and Barcelona/Spain. Guests can expect cooking demos, curated menus, and storytelling onboard.

“I was attracted to the Sea Cloud Spirit immediately, knowing I would have the opportunity to source sustainable fish and produce directly from local purveyors in the morning and prepare that evening onboard the sailing yacht,” shared Collantes. “This central Mediterranean region offers a bounty of delicacies and we look forward to being a part of this evolving lifestyle brand.”