Norwegian Cruise Line to Sail From Jacksonville, Florida

The Jacksonville Port Authority’s (JAXPORT) Board of Directors approved a four-year agreement with Norwegian Cruise Line for a three-year cruise operation starting in November 2025!

The cruise line’s Norwegian Gem will be homeported in Jacksonville from November to April annually until 2028, offering seasonal cruises to the Bahamas and the Eastern Caribbean.

“Today marks a new milestone in the relationship between Norwegian Cruise Line and JAXPORT,” said David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line. “We look forward to Norwegian Gem’s arrival in Jacksonville in November 2025 and welcoming guests from the area, as well as neighboring cities and states, on board to deliver them an exceptional vacation. Thank you to the entire JAXPORT team for the partnership and welcoming us into your city!”

NORWEGIAN GEM’s JAX ITINERARIES

Norwegian Gem will offer annual tropical cruises, including three 12-day and two 11-day roundtrip Eastern Caribbean sailings from Jacksonville, Florida. Ports of call include Great Stirrup Cay, Puerto Plata, St. Thomas, St. John’s, Antigua, Basseterre, San Juan, and more. The ship will also offer four- and five-day cruises to The Bahamas, visiting Great Stirrup Cay, Freeport, and Nassau.

“Expanding our popular cruise program provides passengers throughout the Southeast U.S. and beyond with even more reasons to choose Jacksonville for their next vacation,” said JAXPORT CEO Eric Green. “We thank Norwegian Cruise Line for their partnership and look forward to working with them to attract more tourism, and the jobs and economic impact it supports, to our community.”

MORE ABOUT NORWEGIAN GEM

Norwegian Gem offers a range of amenities, including a luxurious spa, panoramic pool, award-winning restaurants and bars, top-notch entertainment, arcade and casino, Splash Academy youth program, and more.

MORE ABOUT JAXPORT

JAXPORT is an international cargo and cruise seaport in Jacksonville, Florida. It owns three cargo terminals, two intermodal rail yards along the St. Johns River, and the passenger cruise terminal. The JAXPORT Cruise Terminal is near interstates like I-10 and I-95, providing easy access to Jacksonville International Airport.

Sailings will be available to book beginning February 15, 2024, on the Norwegian Cruise Line website!

Will you be sailing with Norwegian out of Jacksonville? Let us know in the comments!