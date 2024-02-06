Margaritaville At Sea Shares “Heroes Sail Free, Heroes Sail First” Program

Margaritaville at Sea is relaunching its “Heroes Sail Free” program with major enhancements, now called “Heroes Sail Free, Heroes Sail First.” U.S. military service members, police, firefighters, EMS personnel, nurses, and educators can now sail for free with a paying guest on the Margaritaville at Sea Islander and Paradise ships.

Passengers in the hero’s stateroom will receive an Express Pass and other exclusive benefits, including priority embarkation and disembarkation, welcome beverages, luggage delivery, and expedited booking for shore excursions. Heroes can enjoy free or discounted cruise fares on unlimited sailings throughout the year by booking online through specific channels.

MORE ABOUT THE “HEROES SAIL FREE” PROGRAM

In 2022, the “Heroes Sail Free” program was launched in partnership with GovX.com. Heroes can verify their eligibility through GovX and reserve a stateroom for upcoming sailings on the new Margaritaville at Sea Islander, beginning in June 2024 from Port Tampa Bay with stops in Key West, Cozumel, and Progreso, Mexico. On the Margaritaville at Sea Paradise ship, heroes can also book their complimentary Bahamas cruise departing from the Port of Palm Beach in Florida to Freeport, Grand Bahama Island.

Will you be exploring the Heroes Sail Free program? Let us know in the comments!