Jimmy Buffett and Shaquem Griffin Join Margaritaville at Sea Christening

The rebranded Margaritaville at Sea made a star-studded debut on May 12, 2022, with several hundred guests, including NFL Game Changer and Godfather of Margaritaville at Sea, Shaquem Griffin, and singer, songwriter, and best-selling author Jimmy Buffett for the traditional christening ceremony.

The ceremony was held at the Stars on the Water Theater. The CEO of Margaritaville, John Cohlan, CEO of Margaritaville at Sea, Oneil Kohosa, and President of Margaritaville at Sea, Kevin Sheehan Jr., all spoke, sharing remarks about their partnership and excitement for the ship.

“This journey has not been an easy one, and we’ve battled many challenges, but the best part about Margaritaville at Sea is that this product is so truly innovative, we only have ourselves to compete with, as we push to deliver an unprecedented experience to travelers that gets better and better,” said Oneil Khosa, chief executive officer of Margaritaville at Sea. “It is an honor to celebrate this important milestone as we embark upon a new chapter as Margaritaville at Sea. This is a moment to remember, and we are fortunate to have so many friends, family members and valued partners onboard with us to mark the occasion.”

During the christening ceremony, NFL Game Changer Award Winner Shaquem Griffin was introduced as the Godfather of Margaritaville at Sea Paradise.

“It is an honor to serve as an extension of the amazing Margaritaville family and to be chosen as the godfather of Margaritaville at Sea Paradise. This company has continually strived to be better than it was before, and I am proud to be onboard as part of the journey,” Griffin said.

After Pastor Christine Brandy-Helderman blessed the ship and the CEOs participated in a traditional bottle-breaking ceremony, attendees were covered in streamers and beach balls to begin the celebration.

Guests attended a surprise hour-long live performance by Jimmy Buffett, saw the first glance at an exclusive preview of ‘Tales from Margaritaville: Jimmy’s Ship Show,’ and enjoyed the laid-back dining experience.

Later that week, on May 14, Margaritaville at Sea Paradise set sail on her first passenger sailing. The two-night, round-trip voyage from Port of Palm Beach to Grand Bahama Island allowed passengers to unwind and experience lively onboard entertainment, gourmet food and drinks, and more.