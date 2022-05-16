Shop Around: Portland, Seattle, Alaska

As we enter a long-awaited season of West Coast departures, sailing for summers through the Pacific Northwest to Alaska, there are treasures waiting to be discovered. Every stop along the way has its own special flavor, with things you can’t find anywhere else. These are some of our favorites.

PORTLAND: Powell’s City of Books

The world’s largest used and new bookstore occupies a full city block — and an even larger space in the hearts of readers who’ve shopped there, scoring everything from rare first editions to well-loved copies of the perfect beach read.

SEATTLE: Fremont Vintage Mall

Part artists’ collective, part market bazaar, this cultural hotspot — located in the neighborhood known as “the Center of the Universe” — offers everything from designer jewelry to mid-century furniture, unique accessories to nostalgia-inducing collectibles, funky objets d’art to formal evening gowns. The selection can be bewildering, but you’re bound to find something wonderful.

ALASKA: Glacial Naturals

The Great Land is renowned for its natural beauty. Those same Alaskan resources have been sustainably harvested to create skin care, bath salts, aromatherapy products, and flavorful seasonings, each formulated with wild, local, or certified organic ingredients.