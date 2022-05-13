Cruise Deal of the Week May 13, 2022

Happy Friday the 13th, cruisers! If you’re avoiding ladders, mirrors and black cats today, might we suggest booking your next cruise vacation?

Today, Celebrity Cruises announced that Olympic gymnast Simone Biles has been named Godmother of the new Celebrity Beyond, the latest ship from the cruise line. Biles will name Celebrity Beyond at the official ceremony in Fort Lauderdale on November 4, 2022 during the ship’s official naming ceremony.

But for now, Celebrity Beyond is sailing the Mediterranean until the fall and if you’ve always wanted to sail on a brand new cruise ship, here’s your chance! It’s time for the Cruise Deal of the Week!

10-Day Mediterranean Cruise on Celebrity Beyond

Departing from Port of Civitavecchia near Rome, Italy on August 8, 2022, Celebrity Beyond spends at day at sea before calling on Santorini, Rhodes, Mykonos, Athens/Piraeus, Nafplion, Argostolion, and Naples before returning to Rome.

New ship means higher prices, but considering the quality of and the number of calls over 10-days, this cruise is a once in a lifetime opportunity! Right now, you can book a balcony stateroom for $2,664 with a bunch of perks included. You can get up to $1,700 in onboard credit, $300 in airfare credit, free drinks, free wifi, pre-paid gratuities and more.

Another bonus, President and CEO of Celebrity Cruises Lisa Lutoff-Perlo announced late last year that when Celebrity Beyond launches, perhaps the most famous cruise ship captain across all the Seven Seas will be at the helm; Captain Kate McCue!

Have you cruised with Celebrity before? Let us know in the comments!