Riding the Rails Up North: Alaska and Canada’s Best Trains

The whistle blows, the brakes hiss, and passengers admire the view from giant windows as the train lurches forward. Whether it’s for the romance, the nostalgia, or a quest for slow travel, a train journey checks a lot of boxes. Your ride may be a several-day adventure or an excursion for just a few hours, yet it’s enough for you to start reassessing your travel priorities. You start thinking in terms of bucket-list travel. The act of sharing an experience with your companions moves to the forefront of your expectations.

Train travel invites guests to be lulled by the clickety-clack of the wheels and the singing of the steel rails, all while enjoying the diversity of nature as the train snakes through scenic panoramas. For those looking to experience the Rocky Mountains and the Great North this way, there are several options.

Rocky Mountaineer

Embarking in Vancouver, this luxury train adventure visits several national parks in Canada, including in Banff and Jasper. The most popular tour spends two days traveling to Banff. Large domed windows offer breathtaking views of ever-changing grandeur. Besides the geologic formations along the way, one of the high points of this journey is the travel through the Spiral Tunnels, an efficient way for the train to gain elevation.