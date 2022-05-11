Shaquem Griffin, the NFL Game Changer Award winner and the NCAA Inspiration Award, adds a new title to his name, Godfather of Margaritaville at Sea Paradise!

In a press release this morning, Margaritaville at Sea announced that Griffin would be named Godfather of the all-new floating island vacation brand. In his role as Godfather, Griffin will fulfill the tradition of officially naming the new ship, and he will join in the traditional christening ceremony at Port of Palm Beach on Thursday, May 12.

“We’re proud to have Shaquem join the Margaritaville at Sea family as godfather of Margaritaville at Sea Paradise,” said Oneil Khosa, chief executive officer of Margaritaville at Sea. “As a passionate philanthropist, Shaquem’s efforts within our local community align with our own commitment to giving back, and he is a true inspiration on every front. We are honored to have him serve in this very special role as our first-ever godfather.”

During his football career, Griffin earned the Defensive Player of the Year honors and an undefeated season his senior year at the University of Central Florida.

Besides Griffin’s impressive athletic career, Griffin spends time giving back to the community through service. Born with Amniotic Band Syndrome, a condition associated with birth defects, Griffin had his left hand amputated at the age of four. Throughout his life, Griffin has advocated for the physically challenged community supporting children with birth defects to ensure they are not alone.

Margaritaville at Sea welcomes guests onboard on May 14. Travelers will receive access to onboard entertainment, gourmet food and beverage options, and casual-luxe staterooms. For 3 days and 2 nights, enjoy the endless entertainment opportunities while soaking up the sun. Unwind and vacation this summer on the Margaritaville at Sea!