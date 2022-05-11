Royal Caribbean Wonder of the Seas Cruise Ship Review

The fifth Oasis-class ship in the Royal Caribbean fleet, Wonder of the Seas takes what her sister ships do well and builds upon it. Guests on board need to ask themselves, what speed do I want to vacation at? Because there are countless options to tailor your perfect cruise.

Let’s start with the redesigned deck 15 which offers multiple places to catch some rays, cool off, and have a little fun, too! Featuring two main pools, a beach pool, and the children’s play area Splashaway Bay, the pool deck is where cruisers gravitate on sea days to soak up the sunshine, mingle with their fellow cruisers, have a drink at The Lime & Coconut and enjoy their cruise to the fullest. Despite the capacity, ample seating around the pool deck means finding a chair probably won’t be difficult for those who like to stake their claim.

At the bow of Deck 15 is the adults-only (16+) two-deck Solarium and it’s easily our favorite of all the Oasis-class ships. This is the spot to unwind as the quiet atmosphere, tiered whirlpools and countless lounge chairs and daybeds are calling. The views of the surrounding ocean are second to none anywhere on the ship and the evening cocktail hour as the sun sets is simply delightful.

Aft on Deck 16 also home to the Flowrider surfing simulator and the brand new Wonder Playscape, a children’s play area with an under-the-sea theme. On past Oasis-class ships, this area was home to a 2nd Flowrider, but not on Wonder of the Seas. The Playscape features oversized games like tic-tac-toe, kid-sized slides, climbing walls and an interactive mural of sea creatures to explore. Cruisers will also find Wonder Dunes, the nautical-themed mini-golf course, the Sports Court, the zipline, and the top of The Ultimate Abyss Slide which spirals down 10 stories to the Deck 6 boardwalk.

Speaking of the boardwalk, that’s where cruisers will find the ever popular Aquatheater where Royal Caribbean entertainers perform stunning 30-foot dives and acrobatics high above the deepest pool at sea. Don’t dilly dally when it comes to booking your Aquatheater experience as the shows fill up fast!

The Royal Promenade on Deck 5 is where cruisers enter the ship for the first time and the hustle and bustle of activity sure is fun! Home to popular spots like the Rising Tide Bar, Cafe Promenade, Sorrentos pizza, Boleros, Bionic Bar, Guest Services and more. If you’re looking for something to do while on board, starting on the promenade isn’t a bad idea!

Central Park, the open-air promenade on Deck 8 was perhaps our favorite spot on the ship for a number of different reasons. First of all, the convenience factor of Deck 8 can’t be overstated. Home to a handful of specialty restaurants, the Park Cafe and the top of the Rising Tide bar, Deck 8 is a delight for cruisers who don’t want to go far for their morning coffee or evening glass of vino. The real gardens which line the walkways give the space a fresh smell and natural feel, a welcome change of pace from the excitement of the pool deck.

For those looking for an escape from the hustle and bustle of a cruise vacation, the Vitality Spa is your oasis. A full service spa at sea, Vitality offers the same amenities you’d find at any high-end spa on land. Guests will enjoy relaxing in the whirlpools, saunas and on the stone lounges before treatments like seaweed wraps, facials, massages and more. The state-of-the-art fitness center has all the equipment you need to truly enjoy that evening slice of cake.





