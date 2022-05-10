Gymnast Simone Biles Named Godmother of Celebrity Beyond
She’s a 19-time World Champion gymnast with 7 Olympic medals to boot, but Simone Biles has a new achievement to hang in her hall of awards, Godmother of the new Celebrity Beyond!
In a press release this morning, Celebrity Cruises revealed that Biles would be named Godmother of their new ship which just debuted in Europe. In her role as Godmother, Biles will name Celebrity Beyond at the official ceremony in Fort Lauderdale on November 4, 2022.
“Simone is truly the G.O.A.T inside and outside of the gym, and I’m humbled and thrilled to welcome her as godmother of our newest ship Celebrity Beyond,” said Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, president and CEO of Celebrity Cruises. “While I’ve marveled at her abilities and historic accomplishments as a gymnast, it’s Simone’s courage to speak out and her ability to help others be better in sport and in life that has impressed me the most. She has risen to the occasion and overcome challenges time and time again. She is an inspiration.”
Our Edge Series continues to celebrate women who break barriers, move forward, and go Beyond. Celebrity Beyond, meet your match. Announcing @Simone_Biles, Godmother of Celebrity Beyond.#CelebrityBeyond pic.twitter.com/yGBtVsO5S8— Celebrity Cruises (@CelebrityCruise) May 10, 2022
“I have a lot of great memories of cruising with my parents while growing up, so I am beyond excited to serve as godmother of Celebrity Beyond,” said Biles. “I am honored to join such a distinguished group of game-changing women and appreciate the important message this designation holds in recognizing our accomplishments, and hopefully inspiring the next generation of women.”
Biles joins Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Malala Yousafzai and Reshma Saujani, founder of Girls Who Code and the Marshall Plan for Moms, who serve as godmothers of Beyond’s sister ships Celebrity EdgeTM and Celebrity ApexSM respectively.
About Celebrity Beyond
Celebrity Beyond began her inaugural season on April 27, 2022 with a 10-night sailing from Southampton, England, to Barcelona, Spain, and will now spend the summer sailing nine-to-10-night itineraries in the Mediterranean. In November, Celebrity Beyond will make her way to Fort Lauderdale for the official naming ceremony and a winter season of five-to-nine-night Caribbean sailings.