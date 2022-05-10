Gymnast Simone Biles Named Godmother of Celebrity Beyond

She’s a 19-time World Champion gymnast with 7 Olympic medals to boot, but Simone Biles has a new achievement to hang in her hall of awards, Godmother of the new Celebrity Beyond!

In a press release this morning, Celebrity Cruises revealed that Biles would be named Godmother of their new ship which just debuted in Europe. In her role as Godmother, Biles will name Celebrity Beyond at the official ceremony in Fort Lauderdale on November 4, 2022.

“Simone is truly the G.O.A.T inside and outside of the gym, and I’m humbled and thrilled to welcome her as godmother of our newest ship Celebrity Beyond,” said Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, president and CEO of Celebrity Cruises. “While I’ve marveled at her abilities and historic accomplishments as a gymnast, it’s Simone’s courage to speak out and her ability to help others be better in sport and in life that has impressed me the most. She has risen to the occasion and overcome challenges time and time again. She is an inspiration.”