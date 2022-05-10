Through the voyage members of both cast will appear around the ship dancing, singing and tirelessly bringing good vibes to all and ending up with a final spectacular on the Top deck party for The Scarlet Night where all cast and passengers Revell in the ships amazing top deck pool for one last party.

If you haven’t had enough entertainment from the shows there Is the Manor, this Is a two story club that has Its influence set circa 1976 around New Yorks legendary Studio 54. This has a an old school table service and three bars to choose from. Then DJ spins tunes from back In the day from the likes of Earth Wind and Fire, Rick James, Chic and Moroder This is all set to the back drop of a state of the art disco light rig giving the audience a real chance to get the party started.

The bar showcases the house band, that play 2 sets a night with all the classics hits and a big selection of Spanish hits as well. The band are great players and rock hard, and again lead by the unique voice of Darillo. Also in the bar, early evenings offer a sing along set with your Latin hostess and with all the Latin classics to get you In the mood for the evenings festivities.

If all of this has left you still needing more music there Is always the opportunity to be the star of your own show in the Karaoke arena. There are several pop up karaoke spots during the cruise but If you wan to get serious about It you can book a session at The Groupie.This Is a bespoke set of studios/lounges with great Mics and PA so you can feature In your own version of a Star Is Born.

The Scarlet Lady is a ship that you never want to get off… but when you do, finding yourself on the tropical shores of the Dominican Republic or the Bahamas isn’t a bad alternative. Being chauffeured to Virgin’s private beach club in Bimini means that, whilst the adventure can continue island-style, you really don’t have to lift a finger. The white sand and crystal waters that surround you are the perfect accompaniment to the Caribbean style lunch that the chefs prepare for you and then serenaded with a ukulele led band of minstrels on the beach at sundown.

It really is impossible to summerize the experience that is a Virgin Voyage. The attention to detail and level of service and entertainment that the crew provide makes the cruise truly spectacular and I know I’ll be returning for more.