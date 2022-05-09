NCL Brings Full Fleet Back to Service

Norwegian Cruise Line hit the final milestone in their great cruise comeback when Norwegian Spirit, the last NCL ship still dormant, set sail in the South Pacific over the weekend.

Norwegian Jade got the party started in August 2021 and it took anther 10 months, but all 17 Norwegian Cruise Line ships are now in operation for the first time since early 2020.

“This is an incredibly important day in our history and a defining moment for our future,” said Harry Sommer, president and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line. “We are moving full speed ahead, having already welcomed more than half a million guests for an exceptional vacation at sea.”