NCL Brings Full Fleet Back to Service
Norwegian Cruise Line hit the final milestone in their great cruise comeback when Norwegian Spirit, the last NCL ship still dormant, set sail in the South Pacific over the weekend.
Norwegian Jade got the party started in August 2021 and it took anther 10 months, but all 17 Norwegian Cruise Line ships are now in operation for the first time since early 2020.
“This is an incredibly important day in our history and a defining moment for our future,” said Harry Sommer, president and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line. “We are moving full speed ahead, having already welcomed more than half a million guests for an exceptional vacation at sea.”
Norwegian Spirit
Norwegian Spirit recently underwent a $100 million renovation which included 14 new venues, updated staterooms, reimagined public spaces and even new hull art. Enhancements included a doubled-in-size Mandara Spa that features a new thermal suite and relaxation areas, an expanded Pulse Fitness Center and the second Onda by Scarpetta restaurant at sea.
New complimentary dining venues include an additional main dining room, Taste; the 24-hour eatery, The Local Bar and Grill; the all-day dining outlet, Garden Café; the Great Outdoors Bar; and Waves Pool Bar. Making their debut are The Social Comedy & Night Club and Spinnaker Lounge, which features the Humidor Cigar Lounge, as well as the adults-only retreat Spice H2O, a daytime lounge featuring two new hot tubs and a dedicated bar, which transforms into an after-hours entertainment venue.