Check out this Pickleball Theme Cruise

How Do You Play Pickleball?

Invented in Seattle in the 1960’s, the sport has grown immensely all over the world. The game is played on a badminton court using wooden paddles and a a plastic ball, like a wiffle ball, and kind of looks like a combination of tennis and ping pong. The net can be adjusted to allow people of all ages and ability level to play the game at their own speed. The game is very social and perfect for a group of friends looking for a way to enjoy time together.

About Odyssey of the Seas

If you’re looking for a quiet, relaxing cruise vacation, stay far away from Royal Caribbean International’s Odyssey of the Seas. Chock full of Royal Caribbean staples like the North Star, FloRider Surf Simulator and Sky Pad trampoline, kids and adults alike will find something on board that makes the cruise one to remember.

Unique artwork both inside and out coupled with a laid-back atmosphere and a host of specialty restaurants means you’ll most likely experience something new every day. Variety is the spice of life and there’s a little bit of everything on board Odyssey of the Seas. Read more here!