If know a very special Mom and have a TikTok account, you could get to choose the Godmother of the brand new Wonder of the Seas from Royal Caribbean International!

The cruise line launched a new campaign today to find the Godmother of Wonder of the Seas on the popular social media platform TikTok! Using the hashtag #SearchforWonderMom, users can nominate a Mom in their life who inspires those around her to discover, wonder and make memories.

The call for submissions is open through Monday, May 16, at 11:59 p.m. ET,and the winner will be announced on Royal Caribbean’s TikTok this summer.

“The role of a Godmother is an important and longstanding maritime tradition, and it began with naming prominent public figures to now recognizing everyday heroes like moms,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International. “With a combination of brand-new adventures and signature favorites across entertainment, thrills, dining and nightlife, Wonder of the Seas is designed to inspire wonder and awe in children and travelers of all ages. Moms do just that and more day in and day out.”