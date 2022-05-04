Meet New Director of PortMiami Hydi Webb
Following the departure of former PortMiami Director Juan Kuryla, longtime employee Hydi Webb was the natural choice to take over. A port employee since 1992, Webb was named deputy port director in 2018 and was the interim port director prior to assuming her new position.
Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine Editor-in-Chief Bill Panoff had the opportunity to catch up with her at Seatrade Cruise Global in Miami last week and she filled us in on what her role will entail, a rundown of the new terminals and what PortMiami has in store for the future of cruising from The Magic City!
Check out the interview with Hydi Webb below and stay tuned for all the interviews from Seatrade Cruise Global!
PortMiami’s New Terminals
The port has seen incredible expansion over the past few years with new terminals opening for Norwegian Cruise Line, Virgin Voyages, and another one the way for MSC Cruises’ new LNG-ships like MSC Seashore.
Once completed, the MSC terminal be able to handle disembarkation and embarkation for three ships every day. Last year the port also worked with Mayor of Miami-Dade County Daniella Levine Cava to bring shore power to ships when they dock in port, which can be up to 9 ships per day.
