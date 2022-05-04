Following the departure of former PortMiami Director Juan Kuryla, longtime employee Hydi Webb was the natural choice to take over. A port employee since 1992, Webb was named deputy port director in 2018 and was the interim port director prior to assuming her new position.

Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine Editor-in-Chief Bill Panoff had the opportunity to catch up with her at Seatrade Cruise Global in Miami last week and she filled us in on what her role will entail, a rundown of the new terminals and what PortMiami has in store for the future of cruising from The Magic City!

Check out the interview with Hydi Webb below and stay tuned for all the interviews from Seatrade Cruise Global!