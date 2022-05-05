Catching Up with USVI Tourism Commissioner Joseph Boschulte

One of the most famous regions in all of cruising is taking charge of their tourism recovery and things are looking bright for the future!

Joseph Boschulte, Commissioner of Tourism for the U.S. Virgin Islands, joined Porthole Cruise Magazine founder and Editor-in-Chief Bill Panoff at Seatrade Cruise Global to talk about the islands of St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix and how the return of cruising is going to help the islands in their post-COVID economic recovery.

Watch the full interview with Commissioner of Tourism for the U.S. Virgin Islands Joseph Boschulte below!