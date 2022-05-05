Catching Up with USVI Tourism Commissioner Joseph Boschulte
One of the most famous regions in all of cruising is taking charge of their tourism recovery and things are looking bright for the future!
Joseph Boschulte, Commissioner of Tourism for the U.S. Virgin Islands, joined Porthole Cruise Magazine founder and Editor-in-Chief Bill Panoff at Seatrade Cruise Global to talk about the islands of St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix and how the return of cruising is going to help the islands in their post-COVID economic recovery.
Watch the full interview with Commissioner of Tourism for the U.S. Virgin Islands Joseph Boschulte below!
2021 saw a boom in air travel to the islands and the hope is that with cruise ships slowly reaching 100% occupancy, the cruise boom is imminent.
“[Tourism] is looking really really incredible for the upcoming year. We used to be very seasonal from a destination standpoint and our outlook for the summer is incredible,” Boschulte said. So there’s no drop off from the winter season into the summer season. It’s a steady flow so we’re grateful for that.”
RELATED: THE SECRETS OF ST. JOHN, USVI
Have you cruised to the U.S. Virgin Islands before? Let us know which island was your favorite in the comments!