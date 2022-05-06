Cruise Deal of the Week – May 6, 2022

Welcome to the midst of Spring! Alaska cruises are back in full swing, but today we have a Caribbean cruise deal from MSC Cruises that you won’t to miss!

Summertime Caribbean cruise deals are a great way to enjoy your favorite cruise vacation without paying peak season prices.

So, with that in mind, it’s time for the Cruise Deal of the Week!

7-Day Western Caribbean Cruise

With embarkation dates between late May and early October, MSC Divina from MSC Cruises will be busy all summer long! The ship is sailing 7-day Western Caribbean itineraries from Port Canaveral, FL to Ocean Cay, MSC Cruises’ private island in the Bahamas, Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico with two sea days mixed in before returning to Port Canaveral. Depending on the date, a balcony stateroom is going for around $500 per person, less than $100 a day!

There are a bunch of perks for booking, like free drinks, free wifi, up to $200 in onboard credit, free balcony upgrades, kids sail free and more.