Day @ Sea: MSC Seashore

Seaside was touted by MSC as an outward-facing ship focused on ocean views and saturated with deck space for sunbathing. But that wasn’t the only new element.

One of the main pools was relocated, as Mille prescribed, from its traditional high perch to the lower promenade deck. A divided buffet evenly distributed crowds — The Marketplace Buffet, uniquely situated on Deck 8, drew attention to the Waterfront Boardwalk, while a secondary Biscayne Bay Restaurant & Buffet resided on Deck 16.

The boardwalk was terraced at the stern, with the aft South Beach Pool down a level and the ship’s arcade, virtual reality simulators (formula one and interactive XD cinema), bowling alley, and billiards installed just inside.

The room freed up back on Deck 16 was then reserved for Seaside’s specialty restaurants. Butcher’s Cut, Ocean Cay Restaurant, and the freshly revealed Asian Market Kitchen by Roy Yamaguchi (consisting of sushi, teppanyaki, and fusion elements) were nestled between the public upper buffet and private MSC Yacht Club. While promenade venues and other decks successfully emphasized flow, the placement of divided eateries up top resulted in an uncharacteristic cul-de-sac of food with little means to easily pass through.

The Emergence of EVO

Of course, as each new ship joins a class, changes are likely — but when sister ship MSC Seaview came online a year later in 2018, the two shared identical deck plans. It wasn’t until the Seaside-class transformed into the Seaside EVO-class — the first of which is the 2021-launched MSC Seashore — that significant additions, omissions, and reconfigurations were made. The newest of MSC’s “Sea” ships greatly expands and improves the original design.

Specification-wise, EVO is larger in length and capacity, increasing from 153,516 gross tons and 5,079 guests to 169,400 tons and 5,632 passengers.

She Sells “Sea” Ships by the Seashore

Unlike Seaside and Seaview, racing zip lines aren’t featured on Seashore, but a sports court, trio of waterslides, Adventure Trail ropes course, and aqua park still crown this latest ship. Adjacent to the waterpark are the extensive kids, tweens, and teens clubs of Doremiland, now placed towards the front. The Hall of Games (arcade and simulators) has relocated to its side, minus the bowling this time around.

The result is a perfectly contiguous arrangement of youth (and young-at-heart) activities that stretches to the forward, now double-decker Jungle Pool Lounge — shifted down a level — and aft Long Island Pool — which has been pushed up a deck to accommodate the consolidated Marketplace Buffet & Restaurant below. This single self-service dining room has been enlarged and placed on the same level as