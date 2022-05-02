Norwegian Cruise Line’s Epic Difference

Now That’s Entertainment

NCL goes far beyond basic with expertly produced Broadway shows such as Jersey Boys and Kinky Boots. Last November I was blown away by the production of Six aboard the Norwegian Bliss and commented at the time that it was the best show I’d ever seen aboard a cruise ship. Here on the Epic, that comment is now moot as we were completely enthralled with a performance of the award winning show Priscilla, Queen of the Desert and then to top them all their production of Burn The Floor demonstrated the emphasis NCL places on entertainment quality.

It’s not just the big production shows that grab your attention as super talented special acts entertain each night. Take in a American Idol finalist one night, an amazing vocal quartet another and travel back to the sixties for a special concert by a mop haired Beatles cover band.

Think your night is over? Not even close! As you wander out of the Epic Theater, stroll the deck and duck into the Spiegil Tent, a two level showroom featuring a juggler one night, an escape room experience another and musicians on others. Twenty steps along enter the Headliner Comedy Club that puts the spotlight on comedy acts, a magician or a dueling pianos act that will offer a Howling At The Moon opportunity. Enough? Oh no! Keep it up my friend, there’s the atrium area with non stop TV game shows, Shakers with musical entertainment and the Cavern Club with performances by the Fab Four harkening back to the days of the British Invasion. The Bliss Lounge is a trendy nightclub that keeps the action going till the wee hours.