Star Clippers Returns to Service

For the first time in two years, Star Clippers, the tall ship sailing company, resumes the full sailing program with all three tall ships in the Mediterranean. Star Flyer and Royal Clipper have been in the Mediterranean since last month. Now, all three ships will sail together right in time for the summer season!

“Having all three tall ships back in the Mediterranean for the summer is thrilling, and truly a testament to the determination and hard work of our officers, crew and land-based offices,” said Terri Haas, Vice President of Sales, Star Clippers of North America.

Royal Clipper and Star Clipper will sail from three to 15-night itineraries in the Western Mediterranean from ports of France, Italy, Croatia, Montenegro, Spain, and Portugal. Star Flyer will sail from six to 18-night itineraries in the Eastern Mediterranean through Greece and Turkey. Come sail away with one of the three Star Clippers.

More about Star Clippers

For 30 years, Star Clippers has sailed to remote ports in the Caribbean, Mediterranean, Indonesia, Thailand, and Singapore. Star Clipper and Star Flyer carry 170 guests, while Royal Clipper holds 227, holding the Guinness World Record as the largest and only five-masted, full-rigged sailing ship today. All three ships have modern amenities, tropical bars, and dining to enjoy all summer long.