Travel Terrific in these Deluxe Hotels

Cutting-edge hotels are pioneering new ways to travel beautifully and sustainably. Two recent concepts prove that luxury travel can be eco-friendly and still offer one-of-a-kind experiences. Moliving is a nomadic luxury hotel, with modular dwellings (think: cute cabins) that move around, delivering extraordinary natural destinations while maintaining the highest standards of service. A lakeside lodge in August can become a tropical beach hideaway in November, then a Colorado ski resort in February, all without leaving a trace.

The Swedish Treehotel, on the other hand, has a new double room for their location high in the Harads pines. The Biosphere has been designed by architect Bjarke Ingels and ornithologist Ulf Ohman to provide deluxe accommodations for two human guests and 350 bird families. After crossing a small suspension bridge, the humans can enjoy a glass-clad, 365-square-foot interior decorated with organic materials in a rich, dark palette, while the birds fly in and out of a facade of nesting boxes. A rooftop terrace allows ample space to gaze out at the forest … and, of course, for birdwatching.

“Forestry has led to a reduced number of natural holes in trees where breeding birds nest,” Ohman says. “The installation of bird nests is, therefore, an important measure to take.”

More Inclusive Expeditions

Norwegian line Hurtigruten Expeditions is taking steps to make their brand of exploration open to travelers from any background. The new Black Traveler Advisory Board (BTAB) consists of six travel pros from the tourism, outdoor, and adventure industries who have agreed to help the line — and, eventually, the cruising industry as whole — be better at attracting, including, and having a good time with people of different races. The board includes entrepreneurs, travel advisors, and executives in charge of tourism organizations and government commissions. Along with their appointments, members will sail on select departures including Antarctica and the new West Africa cruises launching this fall.