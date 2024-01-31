Holland America Line Shares New Itineraries For 2025-2026

Holland America Line has opened bookings for its Australia and New Zealand cruise season from November 2025 to March 2026.

Embark on a 14-day voyage aboard its Noordam ship to explore an array of unique destinations. Experience immersive cultural experiences and have the opportunity to extend your vacation with the Collector’s Voyage option.

“Australia and New Zealand are excellent options for cruisers looking for global destinations, iconic cities and wild wonders,” said Beth Bodensteiner, Holland America Line’s chief commercial officer. “We craft our cruises to showcase the best of each region. With these voyages, guests can immerse themselves in New Zealand in a port-intensive itinerary that also features scenic cruising through Milford Sound, or they can see wildlife like penguins and kangaroos while exploring South Australia.”

ITINERARY HIGHLIGHTS

Each itinerary will sail roundtrip from Sydney, Australia, or between Sydney and Auckland, New Zealand.

All cruises are aboard Noordam.

“Australia and New Zealand” – 14 days between Sydney and Auckland.

Departures in November, February, and March.

Combination of ports in Australia, Tasmania, and New Zealand.

New Zealand ports include a combination of Picton, Wellington, Timaru, Lyttelton (Christchurch), and Waitangi.

“New Zealand Discovery” – 14-day roundtrip from Sydney, departing December 7, 2025.

– All New Zealand Ports: Auckland, Waitangi, Tauranga, Gisborne, Napier, Wellington, Lyttelton (Christchurch), and Port Chalmers (Dunedin).

“South Australia Discovery Holiday” – 14 days roundtrip from Sydney departing on December 21, 2025.

– Melbourne, Phillip Island, Eden, Adelaide, and Penneshaw, Australia.

– Burnie, Port Arthur, Hobart (late departure), Tasmania.

COLLECTOR’S VOYAGE HIGHLIGHTS

Noordam offers a series of Collectors’ Voyages that combine multiple nonrepeating itineraries, allowing guests to explore different areas in one comprehensive journey.

These voyages range from 28 to 50 days, combining back-to-back cruises in Australia, New Zealand, and the South Pacific.

41-day “South Pacific Crossing & New Zealand” Collectors’ Voyage Departing on October 12, 2025, from Seattle, Washington, to Auckland.

28-day “New Zealand & South Australia Discovery” Collectors’ Voyage

Departing on December 7, 2025, roundtrip from Sydney.

42-day “South Australia & South Pacific Islands” Collectors’ Voyage

Departing on December 21, 2025, from Sydney to Auckland.

42-day “South Pacific Islands & New Zealand” Collectors’ Voyage

Departing on January 5, 2026, roundtrip from Sydney.

50-day “New Zealand & South Pacific Crossing” Collectors’ Voyage

Departing on March 1, 2026, from Auckland to Seattle.

HAVE IT ALL BOOKING BONUS

Guests who book select 2025-2026 Australia and New Zealand cruises with the Have It All premium package will receive exclusive benefits, including Standard amenities, shore excursions, specialty dining, a Signature Beverage Package, and Surf Wi-Fi. In addition, guests will enjoy the added perks of free prepaid Crew Appreciation, upgrades to the Elite Beverage Package, and Premium Wi-Fi. Please note that terms and conditions apply.

The starting fares for these exciting 14-day cruises in Australia and New Zealand begin at $1,759 per person, based on double occupancy. Additional charges for taxes, fees, and port expenses apply.

Will you be sailing with Holland America Line on these immersive itineraries? Let us know in the comments!