Paul Gauguin Cruises Reveals ‘Food And Wine Culinary Cruise’

Paul Gauguin Cruises is bringing two famous food and wine experts on board the m/s Paul Gauguin for its December 11, 2024, Society Islands & Tuamotus voyage!

Chef Tom Wong, a Hawaiian cuisine expert, and Certified Sommelier Charlie Plummer will collaborate with the ship’s team to provide tasting sessions, culinary demos, mixology workshops, and wine seminars during the Food and Wine Culinary Cruise. These activities are included at no extra cost as part of the Themed Enrichment Voyages, and passengers can enjoy signature dishes and cocktails during the 10-night trip.

“Beyond its legendary lagoons, Tahiti is paradise for foodies and The Gauguin’s culinary mission is to serve the freshest, most authentic cuisine in the islands,” said the ship’s Executive Chef Paul Ellis. “We are thrilled to welcome Chef Tom Wong back on board – his Hawaiian-inspired cuisine has been a treat for our guests in the past, and our own culinary team enjoys learning new techniques from him. The addition of expert Sommelier Charlie Plummer on our December Culinary Cruise will add to the uniquely delicious, and complimentary, experience for our guests.”

MORE ABOUT CHEF TOM WONG

Chef Tom Wong is known for his knowledge of Hawaiian cuisine. He has been featured on the Discovery Channel’s “Great Chefs of Hawaii” and the Food Network’s “Cooking Across America,” as well as CNN’s “On the Menu,” Weekend TODAY, among others. Currently, he teaches at the Culinary Arts Institute of America.

MORE ABOUT SOMMELIER CHARLIE PLUMMER

Charlie Plummer is a Certified Sommelier and Certified Specialist of Wine known for his expertise and engaging personality. He shares his expertise and creates a welcoming environment for discussing wine and cocktails, elevating the tasting experience.

MORE ABOUT THE VOYAGE

The 10-night Society Islands & Tuamotus itinerary departs from and returns to Papeete, Tahiti, allowing guests to explore Huahine, Bora Bora (with an overnight stay), Rangiroa, Fakarava in the Tuamotus, Motu Mahana (a private islet) in Taha’a, and Moorea in the Society Islands.

All-inclusive fares for the December 11, 2024, voyage start at $5,500. Head to the Paul Gauguin Cruises to learn more.

Will you be sailing on m/s Paul Gauguin in December 2024? Let us know in the comments!