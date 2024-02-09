Regent Seven Seas Cruises Partners with Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team

Regent Seven Seas Cruises shared their latest partnership with Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team, becoming the team’s first official Global Cruise Line Partner!

MORE ABOUT THE PARTNERSHIP

As part of the partnership, Regent Seven Seas Cruises and Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team will collaborate to create exclusive experiences for luxury travelers.

Onshore programs feature VIP Aston Martin Formula One Team driving experiences and tours of the team’s state-of-the-art AMR Technology Campus in Silverstone.

Guests can enjoy unique Spotlight Voyages, combining ultra-luxury cruising with high-performance motor racing.

Regent Seven Seas Cruises and the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team will collaborate to create unforgettable experiences. Through this partnership, the Regent logo will be featured on the upcoming AMR24 race car, drivers’ race suits, and team apparel during races, bridging the worlds of luxury cruises and racing.

“We are thrilled to announce our new partnership with the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One® Team, a brand that shares our values for excellence and luxury,” said Andrea DeMarco, President of Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “The Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team is the epitome of high performance in Formula One which aligns perfectly with Regent’s world-renowned reputation for delivering unrivaled experiences. Together with the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One® Team, we hope to deliver once-in-a-lifetime memories to all our guests, providing opportunities for further discovery and enrichment on our sailings. The exclusive ‘Grandeur Prix’ prize is a fantastic way to honor the launch of this partnership by pairing a 10-night all-inclusive luxury cruise on our newest ship, Seven Seas Grandeur, with an incredible Aston Martin Aramco VIP race experience.”

To mark the new partnership, Regent Seven Seas Cruises is giving luxury travelers the opportunity to win a 10-night, all-inclusive European cruise aboard the Seven Seas Grandeur, following an Aston Martin Aramco VIP race experience in Imola, Italy.

“The Aston Martin Aramco Formula One® Team is delighted to embark on this exciting journey with Regent Seven Seas Cruises – a brand that truly shares our commitment to performance and the pursuit of perfection,” said Jefferson Slack, Managing Director – Commercial & Marketing, Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team. “Both brands understand how important those once-in-a-lifetime moments are and the attention to detail that goes into delivering them. Together, I know that we can offer unparalleled experiences to guests across the globe and celebrate the moments that count.”

Grandeur Prix’ Sweepstakes

Regent is celebrating its partnership with a ‘Grandeur Prix’ sweepstakes, offering fans a chance to win a 10-night all-inclusive luxury cruise for two on the Seven Seas Grandeur, sailing through the Mediterranean. The winners will enjoy unlimited shore excursions, exploring destinations like Athens and Istanbul. The experience starts with an Aston Martin Aramco VIP race in Imola, Italy, from May 17-19, 2024, followed by the cruise departure from Venice on May 20, 2024. The winner will also receive hotel accommodations, transfers, and return flights.

For more information on how to enter the sweepstakes, click here.

Will you be exploring this opportunity? Let us know in the comments!