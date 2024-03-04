Holland America Line Opens Bookings For Panama Canal and Hawaii Cruises

Holland America Line has opened bookings for 2025-2026 Panama Canal and Hawaii cruises, with departures from five North American homeports on five ships!

“We know a Panama Canal transit is a once-in-a-lifetime experience many of our guests are seeking, and by adding Acajutla to select voyages, we’re making it even more memorable,” said Beth Bodensteiner, Holland America Line’s chief commercial officer. “Guests can discover the ‘Pompeii of the Americas’ with a shore excursion to Joya de Cerén archaeological site, where they’ll explore a Mayan farming village remarkably preserved under volcanic ash. With four different departure cities, there are many different ways to experience the Panama Canal aboard one of our ships.”

NEW ADDITIONS

The season includes several firsts, such as the addition of the port of Acajutla, El Salvador, to most Panama Canal sailings. Guests can also experience sailing through the canal aboard Koningsdam for the first time. Zuiderdam will now offer departures from Miami for those interested in transiting the canal on a shorter or longer 15—to 22-day voyage.

Holland America Line’s 2025-2026 Panama Canal and Hawaii cruises will feature Nieuw Amsterdam debuting in Hawaii, offering roundtrip itineraries from San Diego, California. Koningsdam and Zaandam will join the ship on island-hopping adventures, with most itineraries including an overnight stop in Honolulu. The cruises will run from October to April and range from 15 to 22 days.

The cruises feature natural and man-made attractions like waterfalls, Mayan ruins, and the Panama Canal locks. Onboard meals will highlight local flavors, including dishes made with golden pineapple, Pacific mahi-mahi, homemade salsa, and other regionally sourced specialties.

PANAMA CANAL CRUISE HIGHLIGHTS

Cruise options include Eurodam, Koningsdam, and Zuiderdam.

Departures from Vancouver, Seattle, San Diego, Miami, or Fort Lauderdale.

Daylight transit of the Panama Canal with onboard commentary i tineraries ranges from 15 to 22 days, visiting various destinations in Aruba, California, Canada, Colombia, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Mexico, Panama, and Turks and Caicos.

M ultiple embarkation or disembarkation options, such as Fort Lauderdale to San Diego, Seattle, or Vancouver, are available.

Some sailings include a stop at Acajutla, El Salvador, which offers excursions to Mayan ruins and cacao plantations. Half Moon Cay, Holland America Line’s private island in the Bahamas, is featured on many cruises.

HAWAII CRUISE HIGHLIGHTS

The ships featured on Hawaii cruises are Koningsdam, Nieuw Amsterdam, and Zaandam. Nieuw Amsterdam is making its debut in Hawaii this season.

Guests sailing on Nieuw Amsterdam can enjoy dining at Morimoto by Sea, the ship’s newest restaurant.

Guests on Koningsdam and Zaandam can also experience the restaurant menu through special pop-up dinners.

Itineraries include roundtrip voyages from San Diego, Vancouver, or Vancouver to San Diego.

The 17-day “Circle Hawaii” itinerary from Vancouver to San Diego visits ports like Nawiliwili, Kahului, Hilo, Honolulu (overnight), and Kona. The roundtrip from San Diego offers options like an overnight stay or late departure from Honolulu, a stop in Ensenada, Mexico, and visits to Hawaiian ports such as Kona and Kahului.

The 18-day “Circle Hawaii” voyage is roundtrip from San Diego or Vancouver, with stops in Kahului, Hilo, Honolulu (overnight), Nawiliwili, and Kona.

The roundtrip from San Diego includes a stop in Ensenada, while the roundtrip from Vancouver adds Victoria, Canada, to the itinerary.

HAVE IT ALL BONUS

Select 2025-2026 Panama Canal and Hawaii cruises can be booked with the Have It All premium package for a limited time. This package includes standard amenities like shore excursions, specialty dining, the Signature Beverage Package, Surf Wi-Fi, free prepaid Crew Appreciation, upgrades to the Elite Beverage Package, and Premium Wi-Fi. Terms and conditions apply.

The 2025-2026 Hawaii cruise-only fares start at $1,579 per person, double occupancy, whereas Panama Canal fares begin at $1,779 per person. Taxes, fees, and port expenses are additional.

