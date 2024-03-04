Michael Ungerer Leaves Explora Journeys

After nearly five years as CEO, Michael Ungerer is leaving Explora Journeys for personal reasons. He was instrumental in establishing the luxury brand and launching EXPLORA I.

Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman of the Cruise Division of MSC Group, commented: “It has been an absolute pleasure working alongside Michael as we have brought to life this incredible new brand and built everything from the bottom up. I would like to thank Michael for his efforts and contribution, and we wish him well for the future.”

“Creating a new luxury hospitality brand from scratch in today’s world has been a true, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and an incredible journey,” said Michael Ungerer. It has been a real privilege working with the visionary Pierfrancesco Vago and the entire Aponte family, which I am forever grateful for. Their firm commitment and their long-term generational view, as only a family-owned and operated company can, made it all possible.”

He will continue as an advisor until August 2024, and Vago will temporarily step in as CEO.