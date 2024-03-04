Brightline Releases “Wine Wednesday” Happy Hour

Brightline is launching Wine Wednesdays, featuring discounted wine glasses, special tastings of French and Italian wines, and exclusive holiday-themed cocktails in March. Guests can enjoy 50% off wine glasses from 4–7 pm every Wednesday at Mary Mary bars, along with a curated food-and-wine pairing menu including Burrata Tomato Caprese, Mini Charcuterie Plate, Shrimp Cocktail, Lobster Crab Bisque, and a veggie plate.

MORE ABOUT “WINE WEDNESDAY” HAPPY HOUR

Brightline’s Mary Mary will host wine tastings during happy hour by Europe’s largest wine grower, Vranken Pommery Monopole, featuring Pink Flamingo Rosé. The tastings will start at MiamiCentral on March 6, then move to Fort Lauderdale on March 13, West Palm Beach on March 20, and end in Orlando on March 28, 2024.

On March 8, 2024, guests traveling in the Premium cabin to and from Orlando will have a curated tasting by Wine Stream in the PREMIUM Lounge from noon to 3 pm. They can explore various Italian wine varieties, including sparkling prosecco, rosé, and a red blend locally blended in Tampa for a unique finish.

For non-wine drinkers in March, Brightline will introduce themed cocktail specials to celebrate holidays and events in South Florida. These special cocktails will be available on National Espresso Martini Day, St. Patrick’s Day, National Whiskey Day, Miami Open, and Ultra Miami weeks at Mary Mary Bar locations in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, and Orlando.

March 15—National Espresso Martini Day—Brightline will offer an exclusive sampling of the Dobel Espresso Martini at its Miami, West Palm Beach, and Orlando stations from 4 pm to 6 pm.

March 16—St. Patrick’s Day—In partnership with Jameson, Brightline’s Mary Mary Bar locations will host Jameson Orange Spritz tastings from 2 pm to 4 pm. Don’t forget to score some green beads and other holiday swag while you’re at the station.

March 16-29—Miami Open—All Mary Mary Bar locations will serve the official cocktail of the Miami Open, the Ace Paloma. Stations with polo hats, polo tees, and more will also offer Miami Open-themed giveaways.

March 27—National Whiskey Day – Woodford Reserve will host tastings at select Mary Mary Bar locations.

ULTRA BRIGHTLINE PARTNERSHIP

During the Ultra Music Festival from March 22 to March 24, Brightline is partnering with Red Bull for a unique festival experience. The event will include a train takeover titled “NEXT STOP: ULTRA,” featuring DJs, Red Bull cocktails, and a preview of Red Bull’s 2024 Summer Edition drink, which has notes of orange, melon, pineapple, and a hint of floral essence.