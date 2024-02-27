Holland America Line Brings “Deal or No Deal” to Entertainment Lineup

Holland America Line is bringing the popular TV game show, “Deal or No Deal,” to life on nine of its cruise ships! With the help of TimePlay, this show format is making waves worldwide and is now on over 85 ships!

“With the growing demand for entertainment options, Deal or No Deal is a perfect addition to Holland America’s offerings.” Aaron Silverberg, SVP of Entertainment, TimePlay.

Contestants can join the live experience to play for cash, while the audience can also participate to win big, including a free cruise. Depending on the Holland America Line ship, the program will be held once or twice per voyage in either the World Stage or Rolling Stone Lounge.

“We’re excited to add this brand to add this program to our lineup and we look forward to guests enjoying this interactive game,” said Daniel Materassi, senior vice president of guest commerce for Holland America Line.

RELATED: HOLLAND AMERICA LINE REVEALS 2026 GRAND WORLD VOYAGE HIGHLIGHTS

Will you join in on the fun of “Deal or no Deal” on your cruise vacation? Let us know in the comments!