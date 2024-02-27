Sun Princess to Offer New Culinary Experiences

Princess Cruises’ latest ship, Sun Princess, will revolutionize the culinary scene with top chefs, luxury ingredients, and unique dining experiences for guests on its inaugural voyage on February 28, 2024! Additional exclusive dining options were also announced for passengers sailing on this ultimate Love Boat experience.

SPELLBOUND BY MAGIC CASTLE- THE NEXT “Extraordinary EXPERIENCE”

Princess Cruises introduces Spellbound by Magic Castle, the newest “Extraordinary Experience” following the popular 360: An Extraordinary Experience.

This attraction will be offered on upcoming cruises after the success aboard Discovery Princess and Enchanted Princess.

Spellbound by Magic Castle combines magic, culinary arts, and mixology to create an immersive dining experience filled with adventure and wonder.

Guests start the evening with a shared dinner in a private section of the Horizons Dining Room before moving to the hidden Spellbound Bar for magic and mixology.

Sponsored magicians from Magic Castle showcase illusions in themed rooms while servers deliver special cocktails.

limited spots are available for the 5 pm, 7 pm, and 9 pm sessions, requiring advance reservations and a $149 cover charge per person.

“With its unrivaled blend of creativity, quality, choice, and expertise, Sun Princess will set a new standard for food and beverage excellence,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises. “Food and drink excellence is synonymous with experience excellence aboard Princess ships.”

Sushi Master Makoto Okuwa Comes ABOARD SUN PRINcESS

Renowned Sushi Master Makoto Okuwa partners with Sun Princess to introduce Kai Sushi, offering a unique twist on traditional sushi. With 25 years of experience in Edomae-style sushi, Chef Okuwa presents innovative and beautifully crafted dishes that honor Japanese culinary traditions.

Sun Princess also features dining options by other acclaimed chefs, such as “The Butcher’s Block by Dario” with Dario Cecchini, “The Catch by Rudi” by chef Rudi Sodamin, “Love by Britto” by artist Romero Britto, and destination-inspired cocktails by mixologist Rob Floyd at Good Spirits at Sea.

ROYAL TEA WITH Royal Chef Darren McGrady

Chef Darren McGrady, former personal chef to Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Diana, and five U.S. presidents, will host a Royal Tea aboard Sun Princess in the Good Spirits at Sea Lounge. Chef McGrady will share stories and insights while guests enjoy traditional tea offerings like scones, tea sandwiches, cookies, and pastries. Tea selections range from classic Earl Grey and English Breakfast to more exotic options like Lapsang Souchong, Assam, and Matcha. Guests can also choose to add a glass of bubbly for an additional cost. The Royal Afternoon Tea experience is available on select sea days for $30 per person.

SIP WINE WITH FRENCH WINEMAKER Gérard Bertrand

French winemaker Gérard Bertrand, known for his Cote des Rosés and other top-selling wines, invites guests for a wine tasting experience hosted in the Good Spirits at Sea Lounge. Guests will have the opportunity to explore the flavors of Bertrand’s bio-diverse wines, while learning about the region and stories behind each bottle through visual presentations. Priced at $40 per person, this special event can be reserved in advance for Sun Princess wine enthusiasts.

Menus in partnership with the Culinary Institute of America

Princess Head of Culinary Arts and Master Chef Rudi Sodamin has collaborated with the Culinary Institute of America (CIA) to create new menus for the Horizons Dining Room during Sun Princess’s inaugural Mediterranean season. A team of CIA master chefs will train the galley team members under Chef Rudi’s direction to ensure an exceptional dining experience.

Starting March 1, 2024, Sun Princess will feature premium beef steaks from Four Sixes® Ranch Brand Beef, known for their quality and sustainability practices.

Guests on the first three cruises can now make dining reservations at various onboard restaurants, with more options to be available in the following weeks for all Sun Princess voyages.

The ingural season of Sun Princess cruises to the Mediterranean and the Caribbean are on sale now. Head to their website today to learn more!

Will you be exploring the new culinary experiences aboard Sun Princess? Let us know in the comments!