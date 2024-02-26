MSC Cruises Offers A New Itinerary From the Spanish Canary Islands

MSC Opera will run 7-night itineraries with six ports of call between November 3, 2024, and March 16, 2025.

The ship will depart from Santa Cruz de Tenerife and visit Las Palmas, Puerto del Rosario, Funchal, Santa Cruz de la Palma, and Arrecife before returning to Tenerife. The itinerary offers flexible embarkation options on specific days of the week. Extended stays in ports will allow cruisers more time to explore each destination fully.

ITINERARY HIGHLIGHTS

Las Palmas is the capital city of Gran Canaria in the Canary Islands, offering a mix of culture, history, and beautiful beaches. Key attractions include Las Canteras beach, Casa de Colón museum, and the historical Vegueta quarter.

Arrecife is the capital city of Lanzarote, known for its volcanic landscapes, beaches, and cultural heritage. Highlights include Castillo de San Gabriel, Charco San Ginés lagoon, and Timanfaya National Park.

Santa Cruz de Tenerife is famous for its carnival, landscapes, beaches, and historical landmarks. Key sights include Plaza de Espana, Auditorio de Tenerife, and El Teide National Park.

Funchal is the capital of Madeira, known for its bay, historic streets, Madeira wine, and botanical gardens. Top attractions include Zona Velha, Madeira Botanical Garden, and Cabo Girão.

Puerto del Rosario is the capital of Fuerteventura, offering shops, restaurants, and beautiful beaches. It also serves as a gateway to Fuerteventura’s natural landscapes and sites.

Santa Cruz de la Palma is the capital city of La Palma in the Canary Islands, featuring historical and natural attractions. Key landmarks include Plaza España, El Salvador Church, and Caldera de Taburiente National Park.

This new itinerary replaces MSC Opera’s earlier Red Sea season due to safety concerns in that area. For more details on the new itineraries, visit the provided link.

