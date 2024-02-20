MSC Cruises Launches ‘Open Booking’ Program

MSC Cruises introduced a new “Open Booking” program that allows guests to reserve a future cruise while on their current sailing without needing to select a specific ship, itinerary, or date.

Guests can pay a reduced deposit of $100 per person and have up to 12 months to decide on their next cruise. If guests choose their ship and departure date within 60 days, they can receive up to $200 in onboard credit, or up to $100 if they book within one year. The open booking can also be given as a gift to family or friends, giving them the flexibility to choose a cruise that works best for them.

“We want to offer our guests more flexibility in choosing their next ship and sailing date, and the Open Booking program gives guests onboard up to a year to make that decision while earning future credit for their next vacation at sea,” said Koreen McNutt, SVP of Sales & Trade Engagement and Commercial Sales Officer, MSC Cruises USA.

RELATED: MSC CRUISES’ MSC POESIA TO WELCOME CELEBRITY CHEFS ABOARD

MORE ABOUT THE PROGRAM

Guests making a new future booking onboard can take advantage of an extended ‘best price guarantee’ period, increased flexibility in choosing a sailing date before final payment, access to the best selection of cabins and suites, and the option to combine the open booking with most promotional offers. Members of the MSC Voyagers Club loyalty program can earn double points and combine their booking discounts with other offers in many cases.

To learn more about the Open Booking and Future Cruise programs, visit MSC Cruises’ website for complete details.

Will you be exploring the ‘Open Booking’ program? Let us know in the comments!