MSC Cruises’ MSC Poesia To Welcome Celebrity Chefs Aboard

MSC Cruises revealed that three celebrity chefs will accompany guests on the second leg of the 2024 World Cruise aboard MSC Poesia! The cruise spans 52 destinations and 31 countries, allowing passengers to explore the world through gastronomy.

Passengers on the current World Cruise will savor upgraded menus created by a selection of acclaimed chefs. The menus will feature three to four courses highlighting the chefs’ diverse global cuisines. The celebrity chefs are:

South African celebrity chef Reuben Riffel: Local flavors menu featuring Cape spiced pickled fish, Karoo lamb, and malva pudding.

Brazilian chef Allan Vila Espejo: The Menu includes Manioc soup, Bahia-style fish stew, and Brazilian chocolate coconut cake.

Michelin-starred Swedish chef Niklas Ekstedt: Farm-to-ocean inspired dishes like poached lobster and confit salmon.

UPCOMING WORLD CRUISE ITINERARIES

Guests can now book cabins aboard MSC Magnifica for the 2025 MSC World Cruise, which offers a new itinerary encompassing 50 destinations in 21 countries. Before returning to Europe through Jordan and Egypt, the cruise will explore the Mediterranean, Africa, South America, New Zealand, Australia, Asia, and the Red Sea.

For those interested in booking further in advance, sales are now open for the 2026 MSC World Cruise on MSC Magnifica. This cruise will begin in January 2026 and will visit 47 destinations in 32 countries. Travelers can visit top European cities before venturing to the Caribbean, Central America, the USA West Coast, and Asia and returning via Greece.

Will you be sailing on a World Cruise with MSC Cruises? Let us know in the comments!