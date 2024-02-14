Princess Cruises Takes Delivery of Sun Princess

Princess Cruises has taken delivery of Sun Princess! The ship was designed by Fincantieri exclusively for the Princess brand.

Sun Princess is a new addition to Princess Cruises, featuring luxurious accommodations and entertainment options. With a wide variety of stateroom categories and the most balconies on any Princess ship, guests can enjoy the Mediterranean and Caribbean views. The ship includes unique entertainment venues like The Dome and Arena! Princess Theater.

The ship requires additional technical work in the shipyard to ensure a fantastic vacation experience. As a result, the cruise line has canceled the February 18, 2024 voyage. Sun Princess will now depart on its maiden voyage from Rome on February 28, 2024.

Guests will receive a full refund of the cruise fare along with any additional onboard services that were pre-purchased, as well as a 50% future cruise credit.

