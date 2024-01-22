Princess Cruises Reveals Canada & New England Itineraries for 2024 Season

Princess Cruises has unveiled its 2024 Canada and New England itineraries, offering voyages to destinations like Saint John, New Brunswick, and Canada!

“We bring a desired mix of destinations on our award-winning Canada & New England itineraries so our guests can easily explore charming must-see ports in this storied region,” said Terry Thornton, chief commercial officer for Princess. “From our premium onboard experience to new itineraries, turnaround ports and enticing shore excursions, we give our guests all that this spectacular area has to offer in the temperate summer months through the fall that is bursting with vibrant colors.”

CRUISE TO NEW ENGLAND AND CANADA

With 25 sailings from June to October 2024, departing from New York City, Quebec City, and Boston, passengers can choose from various options:

Island Princess

Sail aboard Island Princess on Colonial Heritage itineraries with stops at Yorktown, Virginia, Colonial Williamsburg, Jamestown, Charleston, Boston, Halifax, or Saint John.

Emerald Princess

Emerald Princess offers seven-day roundtrip cruises visiting Halifax, Sydney, Charlottetown, and Portland or Bar Harbor.

There is also a 10-day Boston to Quebec City itinerary, including stops at Saint John and Charlottetown and an overnight stay in Quebec City.

For a more extended experience, a 17-day cruise combines the East Coast with three visits to remote ports in Greenland from Boston between July 14, 2024, and October 7, 2024.

Enchanted Princess

Sail from New York City on seven-day cruises, visiting the Verrazzano Bridge and the Statue of Liberty.

The ship visits Newport, Boston, Bar Harbor (for Acadia National Park), Halifax, and Saint John for the Bay of Fundy.

Choose from departure dates on August 24, 31; September 7, 14, 21, 28; October 5, 12, 19, 26, 2024.

The available shore excursions include:

Visits to Acadia National Park, Cooks Trail, the Viking Trail, Bay of Fundy, Peggy’s Cove, and more.

Active explorations with walking tours, hiking, and sea kayaking.

Whale watching, puffins, and rocky coastlines.

Historic mansions and lighthouses.

Culinary tours featuring lobster bakes, breweries, and pubs.

French-Canadian culture: exploring the architecture and cafés of Old Quebec.

Will you be sailing to New England and Canada with Princess Cruises? Let us know in the comments!