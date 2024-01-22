6 Tips to Prevent Seasickness on a Cruise

In the excitement and fun of cruising, one drawback can affect passengers: seasickness. This queasy feeling comes from motion and an overstimulation of the senses, which confuses the brain. Seasickness can damper your cruise experience, so it is important to know what to avoid to ensure you aren’t affected. Here are 6 things NOT to do on your cruise to help you avoid experiencing or intensifying seasickness.

Don’t: Sleep poorly before your cruise

Though it is understandable to be restless and excited in the nights prior to your cruise, it is important to ensure you are well-rested before sailing. If you miss sleep and feel exhausted, you become more susceptible to factors that cause seasickness. Make sure to get a good night’s sleep before your cruise.

Don’t: Sail on small ships if you are prone to seasickness

If you know you are prone to motion sickness, it may be best to sail on a larger ship. Larger ships often experience less movement and offer lots of open space, so they may be the best choice for those with a tendency to get seasick.

Don’t: Read or use mobile devices when sick

If you are feeling seasick, it is best to put the book or phone down. Your eyes are the primary sense in making your body feel balanced, and the movement and stimulation from reading or looking at your phone can worsen motion sickness. Instead, focus your eyes on stationary objects.

Don’t: Forget to drink water

Symptoms of seasickness are worsened by dehydration, so make sure to have water with you at all times. Dehydration comes with its own negative symptoms, so drinking water is extremely important while cruising.

Don’t: Eat heavy, greasy, spicy, or acidic foods when sick

Greasy, spicy, and acidic foods can upset your stomach and worsen seasickness. Some foods have strong smells and flavors that trigger nausea, so it is best to stick to plain foods if you are feeling seasick.

Don’t: Drink alcohol when sick

Though cruise cocktails are certainly tempting, you should avoid alcohol if you are seasick. Alcohol accelerates dehydration, which worsens seasickness. It is best to stick to water and other non-alcoholic beverages while seasick.

Though seasickness can temporarily affect your cruise experience, avoiding certain triggers can help you recover quickly or avoid motion sickness altogether. Make sure to use these tips on your next cruise!

By Lily Ogburn