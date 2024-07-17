Getting Around

Don’t let mobility challenges hinder your travel plans.

Many destinations all over the world have recently added accessible enhancements, such as mobility-friendly boats, accessible water taxis, and beaches outfitted with everything you’ll need to relax. Here are a few spots to try.

Alaska

On the surface, Alaska doesn’t seem like it would be the most accessible destination, but hear me out! There are many Alaskan excursions that are ideal, from a helicopter ride over a glacier to whale-watching from a wheelchair-accessible boat. One of the most popular excursions in Alaska is a ride on the Alaska Railroad, which takes you through Anchorage and the Denali National Park. You could also opt for the Inside Passage trip, which takes visitors from Skagway to Fraser, BC.

California

Take a Pacific Coast cruise to California ports including Catalina Island and San Francisco. Stop at the wheelchair-accessible Granada Beach, which supplies access mats for easy roll-ability. Next, head to Palm Desert for The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens, where you can hop on an accessible carousel and roll down the paved pathways throughout the zoo; with wheelchair rentals ($15 per day) and complimentary admission for all aides.

CocoCay

Take a Royal Caribbean cruise to CocoCay, which is the line’s own private island in the Bahamas (you can only get here via a cruise aboard Royal Caribbean or one of the lines in the Royal Caribbean Group, which are also incredibly accessible). There’s a complimentary tram that runs on a loop throughout the island, plus complimentary beach-access wheelchairs.

Barcelona

Step off a ship and into one of the largest ports in Europe. There are accessible shuttles from the port into the city, or you can opt for an accessible taxi. Visit the famous Basílica de la Sagrada Familia with an aide (free for both if you have an accredited disability), take an adapted tour of the gothic Catedral de Barcelona in the Gothic Quarter (there’s a ramp at the Carrer del Bisbe entrance, and there are accessible bathrooms in the central garden, but be prepared for a few small hills on the way to the cathedral), and end the day at La Boqueria Market, one of the best Spanish markets, where they have narrow but accessible aisles, complete with ramps.

Hawaii

This state is one of the best spots for accessible travel. A handful of beaches on each island offer .…

By Danielle Braff

