PONANT and PASPALEY Introduce PASPALEY PEARL

PONANT and PASPALEY have launched a 30-guest boutique expedition motor yacht, PASPALEY PEARL!

The ship will operate year-round in the Kimberley, Australia’s Far North, East Indonesia, and Papua New Guinea. With a crew of 21, including four expert naturalist guides, PASPALEY PEARL offers personalized, guided expeditions that deliver transformative experiences.

MORE ABOUT THE PARTNERSHIP

PONANT and PASPALEY, with 85 years of combined experience in the Kimberley and other remote areas, will offer unique expeditions in the Asia Pacific. Building on pioneer routes, PASPALEY PEARL will set sail from East Timor to Bali in January 2025 after a major refit.

Explore the Asia Pacific’s hidden gems with PASPALEY PEARL by PONANT. Discover Raja Ampat, Spice Islands, Sepik River, and New Britain Island through fishing, pearl cultivation, and cultural immersion.

UPCOMING VOYAGE

Sail aboard PASPALEY PEARL by PONANT on a 10-night expedition departing January 10, 2025, from Dili to Bali. Highlights include swimming with whale sharks, snorkeling in the Seventeen Islands Marine Park, exploring remote Lembata Island, and experiencing Alorese culture.

On board, relax on private balconies, socialize on the Sunset Lounge or Sun Deck Lounge with an eight-person Jacuzzi, and savor regional cuisine, including local specialties like pearl meat and barramundi.

Click here to learn more!

Are you excited about this new ship? Let us know in the comments!