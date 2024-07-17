Norwegian Jewel to Homeport in Philadelphia

Norwegian Cruise Line has announced its 2026 spring/summer itineraries, featuring destinations in the Caribbean, Bahamas, Bermuda, Alaska, Canada, and New England. For the first time in several years, the cruise line will also offer new voyages from Philadelphia’s Port of PhilaPort.

MORE ABOUT NORWEGIAN JEWEL

Norwegian Jewel will sail on seven-to-nine-day cruises to Bermuda, departing from the Southport Marine Terminal Complex.

She will feature overnight stays in Royal Naval Dockyard, Bermuda, giving guests ample time to explore the island’s stunning turquoise waters and pink-sand beaches.

This new homeport for NCL will also increase access to cruising for residents in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic region, as Norwegian Jewel will be the only cruise line sailing from Philadelphia until October 17, 2026.

“We remain committed to delivering more experiences for our guests to create unforgettable memories, so they can vacation better with us,” said David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line. “We are particularly proud to partner with PhilaPort to launch cruising in the area, making it even more accessible to the U.S. Mid-Atlantic region.”

Norwegian Cruise Line’s 2026 season features 250 itineraries to 30 destinations in the Caribbean, Bermuda, Bahamas, Canada, New England, and Alaska. Each voyage departs from US and Canadian ports from April to November and offers at least 10 hours in port.

ITINERARY HIGHLIGHTS

NEW BERMUDA, CANADA, AND NEW ENGLAND

Norwegian Jewel will sail from Philadelphia and Québec City on 10- and 11-day Canada and New England itineraries from April 16 to August 27, 2026. The ship will visit ports such as Saguenay, Charlottetown, and Halifax.

Norwegian Breakaway will offer seven-day Bermuda voyages from Boston starting April 19, 2026, with overnight stays in the Royal Naval Dockyard and a day in Halifax. From late August to mid-October, the ship will sail seven-day Canada and New England itineraries to ports like Bar Harbor, Saint John, and Halifax.

Norwegian Aqua will return to New York City for its second Bermuda season, sailing five- and seven-day itineraries with overnight stays at the Royal Naval Dockyard, Bermuda.

SHORT-CRUISE OFFERS TO THE BAHAMAS

NCL is expanding its short-cruise offering with nearly 40 voyages to the Bahamas from Miami aboard Norwegian Getaway in the spring/summer of 2026. The three- to four-night cruises will visit Nassau and Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas.

“Our new 2026 spring/summer deployment further meets the vacation demands of our guests with more shorter cruise offerings to fun-in-the-sun destinations, such as the Bahamas and the Caribbean, as well as a variety of longer itineraries to bucket-list destinations, such as Alaska,” said Herrera.

CRUISE TO THE CARIBBEAN

Norwegian Prima will offer seven-day sailings to the Eastern and Western Caribbean from Port Canaveral, visiting Montego Bay, Jamaica; George Town, Cayman Islands; and Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic. For a more extended vacation, guests can book back-to-back sailings for a 14-day trip.

EXPLORE ALASKA

From late April to October, Alaska’s stunning landscapes, glaciers, and wildlife await. Depart from Seattle, Whittier, or Vancouver on 7-10-day voyages with Norwegian Encore, Bliss, and Joy. These ships feature racetracks at sea and spacious indoor/outdoor areas to take in the breathtaking views.

Norwegian Jade will offer 7-day open-jaw sailings between Vancouver, BC, and Whittier, AK, with no sea days. For a deeper Alaska experience, book a Cruise Tour and explore the interior, ride the Alaska Railroad, or go fishing in Kachemak Bay.