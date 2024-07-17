Regent Seven Seas Cruises Reveals 2026-2027 Voyage Collection

Regent Seven Seas Cruises has announced its 2026-2027 Voyage Collection, featuring itineraries that take travelers to destinations worldwide.

The 2026-2027 Voyage Collection from Regent Seven Seas Cruises features 173 new itineraries covering popular global destinations like Africa & Arabia, Alaska, Asia, Australia & New Zealand, Canada & New England, the Caribbean & Panama Canal, the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, South America, and the South Pacific. Pre-registration for voyages is now open, and reservations will be available for sale starting July 24, 2024.

“Our 2026-2027 Voyage Collection Debut is an incredible array of sailings that offers luxury travelers the opportunity to experience new cultures, gain new perspectives, and create unforgettable memories across thousands of nautical miles,” said Andrea DeMarco, President of Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “Whether spending 7 days or 7 weeks or more on board, our guests will see the world while enjoying the highest standards of personalized service, and the most comprehensive inclusion list of any ultra luxury cruise line from spacious suites to unlimited shore excursions, from exquisite specialty dining to premium beverages.”

Besides the cruise line’s 140-night 2027 World Cruise, the Collection features four new Grand Voyages ranging from 60 to 82 nights in length and eight Immersive Overnight sailings.

The 2027 World Cruise features new itineraries sailing from Seattle to Alaska, Galveston, Texas, and Tampa, Florida, to the Caribbean.

The Collection includes seven port-intensive voyages in Japan, tours of the Fjords of Milford and Doubtful & Dusky Sound in New Zealand, South American adventures to the Drake Passage and the Arctic Peninsula, and four Icelandic sailings.

The cruise line offers numerous overnight stays in destinations such as Hong Kong, China; Bora Bora, French Polynesia; and Mumbai, India.

The Collection also includes maiden ports of call in exotic locales, including Mombasa, Kenya; Zanzibar, Tanzania; and Melaka, Malaysia.

To celebrate the launch of the Voyage Collection, Regent is offering a limited-time promotion:

Book two or more voyages between July 24 and August 7, 2024, and receive 5% off all subsequent 2026-2027 Voyage Collection sailings.

The offer applies to any open sailing in 2024, 2025, 2026, and 2027.

Voyage Collection Highlights

AFRICA & ARABIA

Seven Seas Navigator and Seven Seas Voyager offers 9 Africa & Arabia sailings, ranging from 15 to 21 nights. Destinations include Maputo, Mozambique; Nosy Be, Madagascar; Port Praslin, Seychelles; Cape Town, South Africa; Jeddah, Saudi Arabia; Dubai, UAE; Mombasa, Kenya; and Zanzibar, Tanzania.

ALASKA

Seven Seas Explorer will sail to Alaska on 16 voyages, ranging from 7 to 14 nights. Departure ports include Vancouver, British Columbia; Seward, Alaska; and Seattle, Washington. Destinations include Klawock, Sitka, Ketchikan, Inside Passage, and Hubbard Glacier.

ASIA

Seven Seas Explorer and Seven Seas Navigator will sail to Asia on 15 voyages, 12-20 nights. Highlights include seven port-intensive Japan voyages, including visits to Singapore, Ho Chi Minh City, and Shanghai. Other ports of call include India, Indonesia, South Korea, Sri Lanka, and new destinations: Hirara (Miyakojima), Sakaiminato, Kanazawa, Akita, Oarai, Kupang (West Timor), Lombok (Lembar), and Melaka.

Australia & New Zealand

Seven Seas Explorer and Seven Seas Navigator offer eight sailings from 10-19 nights, including two holiday cruises. Highlights include the Fjords of Milford and Dusky & Doubtful Sounds in New Zealand, visits to Sydney, Tasmania, Whitsunday Islands, Napier, Rotorua, and an overnight stop in Melbourne.

Canada & New England

Seven Seas Splendor offers five voyages from 10-11 nights. Visit ports of call, including Bar Harbor, Boston, Halifax, Montreal, and Québec City, which are perfect for exploring America’s colonial heritage or enjoying the region’s seafood.

Caribbean & Panama Canal

Seven Seas Grandeur, Seven Seas Mariner, and Seven Seas Splendor offer 22 voyages to the Caribbean and Panama Canal. Sailings range from 7-17 nights and include four holiday cruises. Destinations include Castries, St Lucia; Cartagena, Colombia; Oranjestad, Aruba; Willemstad, Curaçao; Puerto Quetzal, Guatemala; Corinto, Nicaragua; and Montego Bay, Jamaica.

Mediterranean

Regent offers 47 sailings in the Mediterranean, including four immersive overnight stays in ports like Rome, Italy; Valencia, Spain; Dubrovnik, Croatia; Athens, Greece; Istanbul, Turkey; and Lisbon, Portugal. New destinations include Gallipoli, Italy. Sailings range from 7-15 nights.

Northern Europe

Seven Seas Grandeur, Seven Seas Navigator, and Seven Seas Voyager offer 28 voyages to Northern Europe. Destinations include London, England; Reykjavik, Iceland; Bordeaux, France; Stockholm, Sweden; Dublin, Ireland; Dunkerque, France; Paamiut, Greenland; and Mandal, Norway (new for Regent).

South America

Seven Seas Grandeur and Seven Seas Mariner offer seven sailings to South America, ranging from 11 to 22 nights. Destinations include Ushuaia, Argentina; Port Stanley, Falkland Islands; Manaus, Brazil; Manta, Ecuador; and Punta Arenas, Chile—experience once-in-a-lifetime adventures such as sailing the Amazon River, Drake Passage, and Arctic Peninsula.

South Pacific

Seven Seas Navigator makes three voyages to the South Pacific, including a round-trip sailing from Papeete (Tahiti) that explores French Polynesia. The sailings last 10-18 nights, and visit Bora Bora, Mystery Island, Vanuatu, Suva, Fiji, Nouméa, New Caledonia, and Apia, Samoa.

Transoceanic Voyages

Seven Seas Grandeur, Seven Seas Mariner, and Seven Seas Splendor offer seven transatlantic sailings between 14-16 nights. Sail from favorite cities in Europe and America, including Lisbon to New York, Barcelona to Miami, Rome to Miami, and Miami to Rome. Visit the Azores, Madeira, and Bermuda along the way.

Grand Voyages

The Collection offers four new Grand Voyages that span multiple continents and months. These epic journeys include amenities like pre-night hotel and dinner packages, exclusive shoreside experiences, door-to-door luggage service, unlimited valet laundry, phone time per suite, onboard medical consultations, and a commemorative gift.

Grand Arctic Adventure

New York to Barcelona, Spain

Seven Seas Mariner

June 29, 2026 | 81 Nights

Grand Asia Exploration

Tokyo, Japan to Sydney, Australia

Seven Seas Explorer

October 20, 2026 | 60 Nights

Grand Continental Sojourn

Barcelona, Spain to Sydney, Australia

Seven Seas Navigator

November 9, 2026 | 82 Nights

Indian Ocean Odyssey

Cape Town, South Africa to Barcelona, Spain

Seven Seas Voyager

February 1, 2027 | 61 Nights



Immersive Overnight Voyages

Regent Seven Seas Cruises offers eight new Immersive Overnight itineraries in 2026-2027, featuring overnight stays in multiple destinations.

Capital City Kaleidoscope

Rome, Italy to London, England.

Seven Seas Grandeur, May 24, 2026, 13 nights.

Overnight stays in Monte Carlo, Monaco; Barcelona, Spain; La Coruña, Spain; Paris (Honfleur), France; London (Southampton), England.

Treasures of the Adriatic

Venice, Italy, to Istanbul, Turkey.

Seven Seas Voyager, June 16, 2026, 12 nights.

Overnight stays in Venice (Trieste), Italy; Dubrovnik, Croatia; Heraklion (Crete), Greece; Athens (Piraeus), Greece; Istanbul, Turkey.

Scandinavian Cityscapes

Antwerp, Belgium, to Stockholm, Sweden.

Seven Seas Navigator, July 19, 2026, 9 nights.

Overnight stays in Antwerp, Belgium; Oslo, Norway; Copenhagen, Denmark; Stockholm, Sweden.

Stylish, Culture & Cuisine

Lisbon, Portugal to London, England.

Seven Seas Voyager, July 20, 2026, 14 nights.

Overnight stays in Bordeaux, France; Paris (Le Havre), France; Bruges (Zeebrugge), Belgium; Amsterdam (Ijmuiden), Netherlands.

Storied Scandinavia

Stockholm, Sweden, to Oslo, Norway.

Seven Seas Grandeur, August 29, 2026, 10 nights.

Overnight stays in Stockholm, Sweden; Berlin (Warnemünde), Germany; Copenhagen, Denmark; Oslo, Norway.

Enchanted Evenings

Barcelona, Spain, to Rome, Italy.

Seven Seas Mariner, September 18, 2026, 11 nights.

Overnight stays in Barcelona, Spain; Palma de Mallorca, Spain; Monte Carlo, Monaco; Tuscany (Livorno), Italy; Rome (Civitavecchia), Italy.

Mediterranean Nights

Barcelona, Spain, to Rome, Italy.

Seven Seas Voyager, September 28, 2026, 12 nights.

Overnight stays in Barcelona, Spain; Toulon, France; Cinque Terre (La Spezia), Italy; Valletta, Malta; Sorrento/Capri, Italy.

Glamorous Grecian Nights

Athens to Istanbul.

Seven Seas Voyager, October 24, 2026, 10 nights.

Overnight stays in Athens (Piraeus), Greece; Heraklion (Crete), Greece; Rhodes, Greece; Istanbul, Turkey.

Will you be exploring Regent’s 2026-2027 Voyage Collection? Let us know in the comments!