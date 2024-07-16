Meghan Trainor Brought The Beats to Royal Caribbean’s Utopia of the Seas

GRAMMY-winning singer-songwriter Meghan Trainor celebrated the launch of Royal Caribbean’s new ship, Utopia of the Seas, with a summer party in Port Canaveral, Florida.

As the ship’s godmother, Trainor officially named the vessel with over 4,000 attendees, including DJs Rev Run and DJ Ruckus. The event marked a significant milestone before the ship’s debut on July 19, 2024, when she will begin offering 3-night weekend and 4-night weekday cruises.

“Becoming Utopia’s godmother and being here for this incredible celebration with Royal Caribbean is a dream come true,” said Meghan Trainor, godmother of Utopia of the Seas. “From performing on a breathtaking stage while we’re in the middle of the ocean to having my fans here to sing and dance with me and experiencing it all with my family – Utopia really is the ultimate short getaway. I’m so honored to be part of the memories so many will make here.”

MORE ABOUT THE CEREMONY

Trainor performed at the naming ceremony, celebrating the ship’s crew and future passengers.

She took center stage at the AquaTheater, officially naming the ship and performing live for an audience of 50 lucky fans who won tickets to the event.

The event marks the start of Utopia‘s three-night celebration, which will feature a live concert hosted by Trainor at Royal Caribbean’s private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay.

“Every day on Utopia will feel like the weekend. The unmatched energy and ways to make memories – between the pools, thrills and more and our award-winning Perfect Day at CocoCay – will bring friends and families together on a short getaway like never before,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean International. “This epic party, the vacation of celebrations, is just getting started!”

MORE ABOUT UTOPIA

Utopia of the Seas offers over 40 dining and entertainment options, including exclusive parties and events; you’ll have plenty of choices to make your stay exciting.

The ship features:

Two casinos.

Royal Railway – Utopia Station is an immersive train car dining experience.

Multiple pools and water activities.

Thrilling shows on air, ice, water, and stage.

Guests can access Royal Caribbean’s private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas.

The island features 14 thrilling waterslides, the largest freshwater pool in the Caribbean and the Bahamas, and an adults-only oasis called Hideaway Beach, which has a private beach, pools, and spots for drinks and bites.

“We set out to create a utopian playground at sea that delivers the perfect short getaway and ultimate vacation,” said Jason Liberty, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group. “I’m immensely proud of our dream team that turned this vision into reality. Utopia of the Seas embodies our commitment to push boundaries and deliver the best vacation experiences responsibly.”

Utopia of the Seas offers 3-night weekend and 4-night weekday escapes to Perfect Day at CocoCay and Nassau, Bahamas. The itinerary features over 40 dining, drinking, and party options, plus two casinos, Royal Railway, and more. Visit Royal Caribbean’s website for more information and to book your trip.

Will you be sailing aboard Utopia of the Seas? Let us know in the comments!