January 22, 2024

Ilma Opens New Itineraries For September

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection has announced two additional voyages aboard its Ilma ship, which is scheduled to set sail this September! Guests can explore new destinations, immerse themselves in various cultures, and indulge in cuisines.

“We cannot wait to share Ilma with the world and continue to set a new standard in the luxury cruising  category,” says Jim Murren, Executive Chairman and CEO of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. “The  extension of our 2024 Mediterranean season aligns with the growing demand for immersive itineraries,  providing more opportunities for unparalleled exploration and discovery in some of the world’s most  enchanting destinations.”

MORE ABOUT THE new iTINERARies

Marina | Photo: Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection

Ilma‘s maiden voyage will take guests on a seven-night itinerary from Monte Carlo, Monaco, to Rome (Civitavecchia), Italy, on September 4, 2024. The new voyages will visit destinations along the Amalfi Coast and the  French Riviera.

September 2, 2024

7-Night Monte Carlo, Monaco to Rome (Civitavecchia), Italy
Explore Livorno’s medieval hilltop towns and Florence’s Renaissance heritage. Enjoy shopping in Cannes and discover the historical Baroque sites of Corsica. Experience Porto Cervo’s social scene with its art galleries and gourmet restaurants.

September 9, 2024 

7-Night Rome (Civitavecchia), Italy to Athens (Piraeus), Greece
Sail along the Italian Riviera and see the seaside of Taormina and the Baroque architecture of Siracusa. Island hop through the Greek Isles, visiting Monemvasia’s museums and churches during the day, and enjoying the beach clubs of Mykonos at night.

To learn more about Ilma‘s itineraries, head to the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection website today!

///////

Julie Bouchner is the Digital Editorial Manager for Porthole Cruise and Travel. She has a Master’s Degree in Journalism from Syracuse University. When she is not writing, she enjoys traveling, spending time with family, baking, and playing with her Siberian Husky named Ellie.

