Regent Seven Seas Cruises Unveils Immersive Overnights Collection

Regent Seven Seas Cruises now offers six Immersive Overnights voyages, allowing guests to explore destinations with extended stays.

“Regent’s history of innovation is what made us industry leaders in ultra-luxury cruising, and we continually strive to elevate the unrivaled Regent experience for our discerning and well-traveled guests,” said Andrea DeMarco, President of Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “Our Immersive Overnights collection featuring an overnight stay in every single port of call will change the way luxury travelers cruise. These extended overnight experiences will allow guests unparalleled immersion in a range of incredible global destinations from Incheon, South Korea; to Zadar, Croatia; to Stockholm, Sweden.”

MORE ABOUT THE IMMERSIVE OVERNIGHTS

Embark on 26 exclusive evening shore excursions featuring world-class art in a Swedish prince’s home, sunset wine-tasting in Tuscany, and a Michelin-star dinner in Athens.

The voyages are now available on four of the six Regent ships. Guests can take advantage of the Upgrade Your Horizon offer, which includes a complimentary 2-Category Suite Upgrade and low deposits.

