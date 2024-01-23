Holland America Line Adds More ‘Legendary Voyages’ in 2025-2026

Today, Holland America Line has introduced four new “Legendary Voyages,” featuring a roundtrip 45-day cruise from New York to the Mediterranean and a 28-day exploration of the South Pacific Islands!

“Based on the popularity of our 2024 Ultimate Mediterranean cruise, it’s clear that guests are eager for more in-depth exploration of the region,” said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer for Holland America Line. “Being able to offer this cruise roundtrip from New York City in 2025 creates a rare opportunity for people in North America to enjoy the Med and our award-winning service without a long flight.”

MORE ABOUT THE VOYAGES

When: October 7, 2025.

Duration and information: 45-Day “Ultimate Mediterranean & Atlantic Passage” Legendary Voyage aboard Volendam sailing roundtrip from New York, taking guests around the Mediterranean.

Ports: Visit 20 ports such as Portugal, Spain, the U.K., Italy, Tunisia, Malta, Greece, Turkey, and Egypt.

Overnight stays in Civitavecchia (Rome), Italy; Istanbul, Turkey; and Alexandria (Cairo), Egypt.

When: January 4, 2026.

Duration and information: 28-day “Islands of the South Pacific” Legendary Voyage aboard Noordam. Sail from Sydney, Australia, to Auckland, New Zealand.

Ports: Visit 20 ports across seven countries, such as the east coast of Australia, with four calls in Queensland, Papua New Guinea, the Solomon Islands, Vanuatu, Fiji, and Tonga.

When: October 12, 2025.

Duration and information: 27-Day’ South Pacific Crossing’ Legendary Voyage aboard Noordam departs from Seattle and arrives in Sydney.

Ports: Visit nine ports in the Pacific Ocean, including four in Fiji. This voyage offers a mix of relaxing sea days and immersive cultural experiences.

Overnight stay in Honolulu allows for extra time to explore the city.

When: March 15, 2026.

Duration and information: 36-day South Pacific Crossing’ Legendary Voyage aboard Noordam sets sail from Sydney.

Ports: This voyage covers 17 ports in New Caledonia, Vanuatu, Fiji, Tonga, Tahiti, the Cook Islands, and Hawaii.

Overnight stays in Papeete, Tahiti, and Honolulu, along with late departures from Honolulu and Kona.

‘HAVE IT ALL’ BOOKING BONUS

Guests can take advantage of special offerings on the four newly announced Legendary Voyages by booking with the Have It All premium package. This package includes standard amenities such as shore excursions, specialty dining, a Signature Beverage Package, and Surf Wi-Fi. Additionally, guests will receive complimentary prepaid Crew Appreciation, upgrades to the Elite Beverage Package, and Premium Wi-Fi.

“The South Pacific is home to some of the most popular cruiser ports. We worked to create an itinerary like no other in this region, with multiple calls to islands that are less traveled and a must-see for anyone looking to experience all that the region has to offer at an unhurried pace,” said Paul Grigsby, Holland America Line’s vice president for deployment and itinerary planning.

Will you be booking one of the ‘Legendary Voyages’ with Holland America Line? Let us know in the comments!