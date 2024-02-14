Holland America Line Enhances Alaska Cruisetours

Holland America Line is enhancing its Alaska Cruisetours for the 2024 season by offering upgraded rooms at the McKinley Chalet Resort and introducing a new included tour in Dawson City, Yukon! These Cruisetours combine an Alaska cruise with a land tour to Denali.

“We are consistently evolving our Alaska Cruisetour product by adding new amenities that will enhance the overall experience and opportunities to learn more about the destination,” said Dan Rough, Holland America Line’s vice president of revenue management. “Increasing the balcony rooms at McKinley Chalet Resort offers even more visitors the opportunity to take in the incredible views, and adding the Deluxe category allows additional guests to have an elevated stay at the property.”

Holland America Line’s McKinley Chalet Resort, situated at the entrance of Denali National Park, is enhancing 28 river-view rooms by adding balconies, resulting in 84 Denali Suites offering stunning views of the park or the Nenana River. Additionally, 45 non-balcony rooms will be upgraded to the new Deluxe category, featuring all-suite amenities.

Exclusive amenities in the Deluxe and Suite categories include a s’more kit for Denali Square enjoyment, Pendleton blankets, premium bathrobes, and a Keurig coffee machine. Standard rooms are included in the Alaska Cruisetour fare, allowing guests to upgrade to Deluxe or Suite rooms for an additional fee.

The ‘Klondike Gold Tour’ in Dawson City

The Klondike Gold Tour is a complimentary experience for all guests on specific Alaska Denali and Yukon Cruisetours that feature Dawson City. Guests will explore the Discovery Claim National Historic Site, the original site of the Klondike Gold Rush, and visit Gold Dredge 4, a preserved wooden dredge that was used for gold mining in the Klondike River Valley. A Parks Canada guide will provide insights into the history of gold dredging in the region and the initial discovery of gold in the Yukon.

Guests can explore the Klondike Gold Rush further on an Alaska cruise or Cruisetour with various shore excursions in Skagway. Some activities on the tour iinclude visiting the Gold Rush Training Camp for gold panning, taking the White Pass & Yukon Route Railroad to Liarsville Gold Camp, and touring the Gold Rush Cemetery and Historic Skagway Inn, the largest brothel in Skagway during the gold rush.

“The Yukon Territory is where the Klondike Gold Rush began, and we’re excited to include this new tour to Gold Dredge 4 that will give our guests a first-hand encounter with an important part of North American history and in-depth insight into this era,” added Rough. “Holland America Line is the only cruise line that shows the beginning and end of the Klondike trail, from Skagway all the way to the Yukon.”

Highlights of 2024 Yukon and Denali Cruisetours

Exclusive Alaska cruises combined with overland tours to Denali and the Yukon by Holland America Line.

Cruisetours range from nine to 18 days and include Inside Passage cruises on Koningsdam or Zaandam, or Glacier Discovery cruises on Nieuw Amsterdam or Noordam, with a stay at Denali and a journey into the Yukon.

Guests can enjoy one or two nights in Dawson City to immerse themselves in the history of the gold rush.

Highlights of 2024 Alaska Cruisetours

Denali Cruisetours on Nieuw Amsterdam and Noordam range from nine to 14 days.

Includes a seven-day Glacier Discovery cruise with Glacier Bay, College Fjord, or Hubbard Glacier, Inside Passage, up to three nights at McKinley Chalet Resort, and additional city visits.

Will you sail with Holland America Line on the brand's Cruisetours experience? Let us know in the comments!