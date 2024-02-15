Holland America Line Introduces Exclusive Buffalo Trace Bourbon to Beverage Program

Holland America Line is adding an exclusive single-barrel select bourbon from Buffalo Trace Distillery to its beverage program.

This premium bourbon, selected by Sazerac Master Blender Drew Mayville and Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame inductee Freddie Johnson, will be available fleetwide in March for a limited time.

“We strive to share experiences with our guests that they won’t find anywhere else,” said Michael Stendebach, Holland America Line’s vice president of food, beverage and rooms divisions.

Mayville, a Holland America Line cruiser, recommended the cruise line for the prestigious Sazerac Barrel Select program, which is only open to a few participants each year.

Sazerac is a family of over 450 brands from top distilleries worldwide, and the Barrel Select Program allows enthusiasts to choose a barrel from Sazerac’s collection.

Holland America Line team members visited Buffalo Trace Distillery in Kentucky with Mayville and Johnson to select barrels for the cruise line.

They chose Barrel #002, which offers the distinct characteristics of Buffalo Trace Bourbon with intense notes of oak and spice.

This barrel was filled on Dec. 21, 2015, aged in Warehouse U on Floor 5, Rick 34, and has been bottled and shipped fleetwide.

Guests can order this exclusive bourbon in March at the Ocean Bar on every Holland America ship, served neat, on the rocks, or as an Old Fashioned.

This partnership with Buffalo Trace is part of Holland America Line’s expanding beverage program, which includes collaborations with bartender Ivy Mix and mixologist David Wondrich.

“Collaborating with Buffalo Trace to craft a signature bourbon has been an incredible journey. Drew and Freddie guided us to select a barrel that will resonate with our guests and is the perfect representation of our two iconic brands,” said Stendebach.