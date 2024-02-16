Regent Seven Seas Cruises Reveals President’s Day Offer

Regent Seven Seas Cruises is offering a special President’s Day deal for guests looking to book select voyages in 2024 and 2025.

PRESIDENT’s DAY OFFER

Guests can save up to 25% on cruise fares when booking between February 16-29, 2024.

This offer is valid on 23 voyages ranging from 7 to 19 nights, providing luxury travelers with even more value.

This deal can be combined with Regent’s Upgrade Your Horizon offer for a FREE 2-Category Suite Upgrade and low deposits.

The cruise fare includes a variety of luxuries for guests to enjoy, such as unlimited shore excursions, flights, gourmet cuisine at specialty restaurants and outdoor dining venues, fine wines and spirits, in-suite liquor and daily mini-bar replenishment, entertainment, unlimited internet access, valet laundry, gratuities, and ground transfers.

“We pride ourselves on offering our guests immersive and culturally enlightening itineraries, as well as spacious all-suite accommodation, the most exquisite cuisine and elegant entertainment on board The World’s Most Luxurious Fleet™,” said Andrea DeMarco, President of Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “This generous new Sail Into Savings – Presidents’ Day offer provides the perfect opportunity to be truly enriched by the diverse cultures that exist around the globe, from the Mediterranean to the South Pacific, and everywhere in between.”

The Presidents’ Day offer is available on Seven Seas Grandeur, Seven Seas Splendor, Seven Seas Explorer, Seven Seas Mariner, Seven Seas Voyager, and Seven Seas Navigator. The destinations include Athens (Piraeus), Greece; London (Southampton), England; Rio De Janeiro, Brazil; Auckland, New Zealand; and Papeete, French Polynesia.

For more information, head to the Regent Seven Seas Cruises website!

