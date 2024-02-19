How to Use Technology On A Cruise

The Internet and cell service are not just necessities at home; they’re also necessities on vacation. Technology on a cruise vacation can be complicated for some. In this blog, we’ll explain everything you need to know about using technology in a simple, seamless way while sailing the seven seas.

Phone Service & WiFi

Photo by Brett Jordan on Unsplash

Let’s start with the most pressing matter: cell phones. Our cell phones have become packing essentials, as they come equipped not only with the ability to keep in touch with our lives back home, but also provide access to all of the information we could ever want or need on vacation, such as local maps, weather services, and translation apps.

Of course, these tools cease to be very useful if you can’t find a reliable service connection, and doing so onboard a cruise ship tends to come with a pretty hefty price tag. When you set sail on the first day of your cruise, your cell phone will automatically switch into roaming mode. Most phone providers charge expensive roaming fees, meaning that using your phone on your cruise vacation will result in a much higher phone bill at the end of the month.

Luckily, there are a few ways to avoid this. Many phone companies offer unique international travel plans for cheaper rates. For example, Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T offer their customers various international plans, including calling, texting, and data. These plans also allow you to utilize your phone service in port, no matter what country you find yourself in.

Another alternative is to opt for Wi-Fi only cell-phone use while on your cruise vacation. Most cruise lines offer passengers various Wi-Fi packages, which are more economical than risking your phone carrier’s international roaming fees. By connecting to your ship’s Wi-Fi, you will have access to virtually all of your phone’s features, with the potential exception of making phone calls. However, you can always use the ship’s telephones to make any necessary calls back home, though be sure to ask about your cruise line’s rates before doing so.

It is also possible to connect to Wi-Fi networks while in port, but be sure to exercise caution. Connecting to unfamiliar Wi-Fi networks can put your data at risk, giving potential scammers access to personal information such as credit card numbers and bank account passwords. To protect yourself from this type of fraud, update your phone settings to require permission before connecting to public Wi-Fi and Bluetooth networks, and consider purchasing an international data plan from your phone carrier before leaving for vacation.

At the end of the day, it’s best to do your research before leaving for your cruise vacation to ensure you find the most efficient and valuable option.

Plugs & Converters

Photo by Call Me Fred on Unsplash

Another important aspect of cruise travel is the potential need for outlet converters. Different countries and continents use different plugs with varying voltages, meaning that an American phone charger will not work when plugged into a European outlet. And while many cruise lines come equipped with at least North American and European outlets, it’s best to pack an outlet converter to ensure you don’t run into any issues.

An outlet converter is a portable device that can plug into multiple international outlets. By plugging your standard charger into it, you convert the electric voltage to be compatible with foreign plugs, allowing you to utilize your electronic devices no matter where your cruise takes you. If you’re planning on bringing phones, laptops, portable gaming consoles, or anything else that needs to be plugged in, pack an outlet converter to ensure that you can effectively charge all of your devices.

Personal Electronics

Photo by Shari Sirotnak on Unsplash

Many cruise passengers wonder which if any, personal electronic appliances are permitted onboard a cruise ship. It’s important to note that each cruise line has different restrictions. However, appliances such as irons, steamers, coffee makers, and tea kettles are generally prohibited for being considered fire hazards. Luckily, most cruise ships are equipped with irons for passenger use, usually in the ship’s laundry rooms. Furthermore, while most cruise cabins are not equipped with coffee makers or tea kettles, many onboard amenities offer these delicacies.

The rules could be clearer regarding items such as hair dryers or curling irons. Many cruise companies such as Royal Caribbean, Disney, and Viking do allow passengers to carry on these devices, provided they are in good condition and not likely to cause any electrical issues. However, once again, it is best to double-check with your specific cruise line to see a detailed list of prohibited items and items provided to passengers onboard.

Photo by Alonso Reyes on Unsplash

Modern technology has become an integral part of our everyday lives, and as you can see, there’s no reason why a cruise vacation should get in the way of you and your favorite devices. With the right tools and resources, you can ensure that you stay connected to all the pieces of technology you’ve come to rely on. Whether you want to upload photos of your vacation to Instagram or simply be able to use your favorite hair dryer on board, rest assured that modern cruises come equipped with everything you need to use technology with comfort and ease.