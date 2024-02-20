Cunard Announces New Voyages from September 2025 through January 2027

Cunard has announced new voyages from September 2025 to January 2027 on its four Queens ships. The ships will travel to 184 destinations in 70 countries, including 108 UNESCO World Heritage sites. The program includes 37 overnight port calls and 66 late-evening departures, with five maiden calls in Hawaii, Honduras, Senegal, Miami, and Norway.

Queen Mary 2 will continue her Transatlantic Crossings, while Queen Anne and Queen Mary 2 will sail World Voyages starting in January 2026, visiting cities like New York, Buenos Aires, Dubai, and Melbourne.

Queen Elizabeth will offer 33 roundtrip voyages from Miami to the Caribbean, stopping in San Juan, Montego Bay, Georgetown, Roatan, Tortola, Antigua, Barbados, and St. Lucia.

“We are incredibly excited to have both Queen Anne and Queen Mary 2 offer full World Voyages in 2026. We are so thrilled that our guests will, for the first time ever, have the opportunity to transit the Panama Canal on Queen Mary 2,” said Katie McAlister, President of Cunard.

UPCOMING SAILINGS

Queen Anne Itinerary Highlights:

Full World Voyage, 109 nights (H603D): Roundtrip from Southampton starting January 11, 2026, with stops in South Pacific beaches, Abu Dhabi, Singapore, Hong Kong, Sydney, and more.

Norway and North Cape, 14 nights (H616): Experience Norway’s fjords and coastal towns, visiting ports like Honningsvaag and Tromso.

Queen Mary 2 Itinerary Highlights:

Eastbound Transatlantic Crossing, 7 nights (M622): Departing from New York on September 13, 2026, for uninterrupted days at sea.

Southampton to Sydney, 51 nights (M603G): From Southampton on January 11, 2026, visit Hawaii, French Polynesia, New Zealand, transit the Panama Canal, and experience cities like New York, San Francisco, and Sydney.

Queen Victoria Itinerary Highlights:

Eastern Caribbean, 35 nights (V602): Embarks from Southampton on January 4, 2026, with stops in Madeira and the Caribbean islands.

Italy, France, and Spain, 14 nights (V612): Departing June 15, 2026, explore Barcelona, Rome, Provencal Toulon, Livorno, and Dalt Vila in Ibiza.

Queen Elizabeth Itinerary Highlights:

Caribbean Celebration, 21 nights (Q535A): Roundtrip from Miami on December 18, 2025, visiting Castries, Antigua, San Juan, Bridgetown, Roatan, Jamaica, and Cozumel.

Eastern Caribbean, 12 nights (Q533): November 2025 voyage from Miami with stops in Puerto Rico, Antigua, and St. Lucia.

Multi-Ship Back-to-Backs:

For adventurous guests, there are opportunities to experience three Cunard ships back-to-back. One option involves sailing from Seattle on Queen Elizabeth, connecting to Queen Mary 2 for a Transatlantic Crossing to Southampton, and boarding Queen Victoria for a voyage to the Atlantic Islands.

Cunard’s World Voyages and World Voyage segments from September 2025 to January 2027 are available for World Club members to book starting March 5, 2024, with all new voyages open for booking on March 6, 2024, and to the general public on March 7, 2024.

Will you be sailing with Cunard on one of these itineraries? Let us know in the comments!