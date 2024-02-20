Explora Journeys’ Alban Gjoka Honored By The Académie Culinaire De France

Explora Journeys is excited to announce that Chef Alban Gjoka, VP of Food and Beverage, has been inducted into the Académie Culinaire de France. The award was presented to him at the French Consulate in New York on February 2, 2024, by President Delegue Sebastien Baud.

“Alban’s dedication and contribution to the culinary arts have earned him a well-deserved place among the members of the Académie Culinaire de France,” said President Delegue Sebastien Baud.

MORE ABOUT chef GJOKA