February 20, 2024 Julie Bouchner
Explora Journeys’ Alban Gjoka Honored By The Académie Culinaire De France
Explora Journeys is excited to announce that Chef Alban Gjoka, VP of Food and Beverage, has been inducted into the Académie Culinaire de France. The award was presented to him at the French Consulate in New York on February 2, 2024, by President Delegue Sebastien Baud.
“Alban’s dedication and contribution to the culinary arts have earned him a well-deserved place among the members of the Académie Culinaire de France,” said President Delegue Sebastien Baud.
MORE ABOUT chef GJOKA
- Mr. Gjoka joined Explora Journeys at the beginning of 2022 as Senior Lead Culinary Operation from the Apollo Group, where he worked for 15 years, most recently as Senior Executive Chef and Culinary Manager for a luxury cruise line where he oversaw large-scale international food and beverage operations.
- As Culinary Director, he was involved in leading the food and beverage strategy.